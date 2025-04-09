NBA Rescinds Lakers’ Luka Doncic Technical That Led to Ejection
The NBA has rescinded the second technical foul Lakers superstar Luka Doncic received in the fourth quarter, which led to his ejection.
NBA officials' X account shared shared the news.
Doncic received his second technical of the game on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder after he appeared to be trash-talking a fan in the stands. However, referee J.T. Orr thought he was directing the comments at him.
Orr wanted to be the center of attention, and he accomplished that with the egregious call on Doncic. Although the league did the right thing to rescind the trade, it unfortunately does not help the Lakers' cause as they were without Doncic for the final 7:40 of the game, which led to the loss.
The Lakers may have still lost even if Doncic were to finish the game, but at this point, it's just a huge 'what if.'
Prior to the ejection, the Lakers were down by one, 107-106. Doncic was driving to the basket and got a floater to drop, giving the Lakers the lead. After Doncic made the bucket, he turned to a fan he normally chirps with in Oklahoma City. Orr took offense to what was said as he thought Doncic was talking to him, which led to his second technical, which led to his ejection.
Doncic and his teammates were up in arms with the call, pleading that Doncic was not talking to the ref, but the damage had been done. After that, the Thunder went on a 29-12 run, which put the game to bed.
Doncic shared his thoughts on getting ejected the way he did.
“I’ve never got a fan ejected. Never. But if he’s going to talk, I’m gonna talk back like always. That had nothing to do with the ref, so I really didn’t understand," said Doncic.
Nonetheless, the Lakers have shifted their attention to the Dallas Mavericks on this second night of a back-to-back. Doncic will make his highly anticipated return to Dallas, where he had spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career.
