Ranking Lakers Potential Center Options
To say the Los Angeles Lakers struggled with Minnesota's size in the first round would be an understatement.
The T'Wolves mauled L.A. up front — with Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle eating the Lakers alive. Without a traditional center on the roster that J.J. Redick trusts, Los Angeles was woefully undersized in the paint without any semblance of a rim-protector or enforcer. This facet ultimately limited the team's ceiling in an obvious way.
5. Through The Draft
As of right now, the Lakers are slated to have the No. 55 overall pick. It's unlikely L.A. would hop up into the first round unless they really liked a prospect. There's reason to think Pelink could trade up in the second round — offloading future seconds for a developmental type.
There's also a chance they opt to take an unpolished athlete that can run, dunk, jump, and block shots. Even if not a finished product, there's some value in having a lob-threat pogo stick for Luka Doncic to work with.
Some possible names that could be available in the second round include Alex Condon (Florida), Maxime Raynaud (Stanford), Vlad Goldin (Michigan), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton), and Yanic Niederhauser (Penn State).
With the offseason right around the corner, this piece will rank the top-five center options L.A. could look to pursue. Whether it be through free agency, a trade, or the draft, Rob Pelinka will surely address the need in some form or fashion.
4. Clint Capela
Capela is a trendy pick for a few reasons. The staples of his game (lob threat, rim protection) would be in theory a perfect fit for what the Lakers are seeking.
The Swiss player is a soon-to-be free agent and likely won't command a ton out on the market. Having said that, Capela has a long history with injuries. He's also north of 30 years of age, and likely would be a temporary solution rather than a building block on the same timeline as Doncic and Austin Reaves.
3. Brook Lopez
Former Lakers center Brook Lopez will be departing Milwaukee as a free agent. He's another player that would hold some value as a rim-protector — yet also a floor spacer.
"Splash Mountain" as he affectionately referred to shot 37.3 percent from three-point range this year. He averaged 13.0 PPG to go with 1.9 BPG. Those all bode well in his favor. Having said that, there are two things that don't: his age (37) and his inability to hit the glass.
Lopez has never been known as a good rebounder for his position. There are questions as to whether he'd be physical enough at this stage of his career to battle with similarly big yet younger competitors. Like Capela, Lopez probably wouldn't cost all that much — and he'd likely be motivated to return back home to L.A., where he grew up.
2. Daniel Gafford
Here's where things get interesting.
Dallas has an obvious logjam at center. Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford will be battling one another for playing time. With it being a near-lock that Dallas will take Cooper Flagg, there's a high likelihood Flagg's best longterm position is at the power forward spot.
Despite not being a fan of the center position, it does make sense to have Anthony Davis play some five with Flagg and P.J. Washington playing the other forward spots.
Though it's a luxury to have all this size up front, there's a world where Dallas looks to offload Gafford. He's an expiring contract — making $14.3 million this year. Dallas likely won't ink him to an extension, which means he's likely expendable.
Though the optics would look somewhat strange seeing the Lakers and Mavericks trading with one another again, it does make some real sense. Gafford is a plus-defender and a very capable athlete. He'd immediately upgrade the center position.
Turning 27 later this year, he also fits the timeline with the Lakers' core and would be a guy Pelinka likely extends into the future. Being an expiring contract also could work to L.A.'s advantage in not having to give up a considerable amount of assets to land Gafford.
1. Nic Claxton
This is the pipe-dream acquisition Lakers fans have been wanting for years.
Claxton is a springy athlete at 6'11" with terrific functional athleticism and real paint-protecting skills. Brooklyn isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and its at a point where collecting assets is most likely preferred over trying to win at a significant level.
Claxton will be in the second year of a four-year deal worth $97 million. Trading for him would give the Lakers three years of his prime, not to mention tying him to the timeline with Doncic and Reaves.
A trade for Claxton might necessitate a future first-round pick along with matching salaries (perhaps Rui Hachimura?). Even if that were the case, Claxton would be worth it.
