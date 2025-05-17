Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Caitlin Clark Triple-Double to Open WNBA Season
Just one game into her second pro second, Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark is already doing her darnedest to contend for MVP honors.
Already also in the running are Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who scored 34 points in a blowout win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday, and new Los Angeles Sparks point guard Kelsey Plum, who notched an opening-night record of 37 points in a victory against the Golden State Valkyries.
Clark's Fever obliterated her fellow 2024 rookie All-Star, Angel Reese, and Reese's Chicago Sky during a matinee massacre on Saturday.
In the 93-58 blowout victory (keep in mind, WNBA games are limited to just 40 minutes, against NBA games' 48), Clark scored a game-high 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor (4-of-8 from distance) and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, grabbed 10 boards, dished out 10 dimes, blocked four shots and swiped two steals, while registering a +20 plus-minus.
6-foot-5 Indiana forward/center Aliyah Boston logged a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double. Reese led the Sky with 12 points, 17 rebounds, and an assist (against five turnovers).
With a break in the NBA playoff action, the basketball world was watching.
21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James, no stranger to triple doubles himself (his 122 regular season triple-doubles are the fifth-most in league history), applauded Clark's achievement on his personal X account.
James has a $52.6 million player option for his 2025-26 season.
The 6-foot-9 superstar, 40, would break his own (tied) record for the most NBA seasons played in history if he returned for a 23rd season next year.
It seems likely that James will be back, whether or not he picks up the option.
Last year, James continued to play like an All-Star — at least, on offense — for a 50-win Lakers squad. Across 70 healthy contests this season, James scored 24.4 points on .513/.376/.782 shooting splits, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds a night.
