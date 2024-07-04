Lakers News: Recent First Round Draft Pick to Miss Summer League
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Jalen Hood-Schifino during the Summer League this year. The 2023 No. 17 overall draft pick underwent a lumbar microdiscectomy back procedure to back in March to repair a bulging disc in his back, per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times.
Hood-Schifino was the Lakers' first-round pick last year, and he has seen limited action as a pro so far. He appeared in 21 games with the Lakers in 2023, averaging 1.6 points per game during an average of 5.2 minutes of action. Hood-Schifino spent much of the year with the G-League South Bay Lakers, averaging a much better 22 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. His season of course was stunted due to back surgery.
Read More: JJ Redick Reveals Summer League Head Coach
Prior to getting drafted, Hood-Schifino played college basketball at Indiana. With the Hoosiers, the former five-star recruit averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
With Hood-Schifino out, the Lakers will focus their attention on other young players getting Summer League action, including rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. The Lakers begin their Summer League this Saturday when they participate in the California Classic. After, they will join the rest of the league later in July in the NBA Summer League.
More Lakers: Bronny James to Sign Long-Term Deal with LA