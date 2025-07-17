Rich Paul Has Epic Quote on Lakers' LeBron James' Retirement
LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, and super agent Rich Paul shared his thoughts on what the NBA landscape will look like after James.
James is 40 years old and entering his 23rd season while still producing on the court at an historic level for his age.
As arguably the best player of all time, James draws attention unlike any other player in the league, both positive and negative, and rumors around him consume the media cycle year-round.
His time in the NBA spotlight is coming to an end, and Paul believes there will be an attention vacuum after The King retires.
"When LeBron James retires, the media will have to find a new boogeyman to hate on just to chase likes and boost ratings," Paul said on Sirius XM.
Given the high volume of eyes on James, Paul explained that they try to disconnect from the media and avoid paying attention to all of the voices.
"There's so many voices in today's game and around today's game, in media and things like that, and everyone has a job to do," he added.
"For us, hey, let those people do their job. It's not for us to rebuttal or to try to give clarity on what's said, what's not said, that's not the focus. Focus is, hey man, enjoy your summer."
The four-time NBA champion is rumored to want out of the Lakers after Paul released a statement regarding James accepting his player option.
The statement acknowledged that Los Angeles is building around star Luka Doncic and moving away from James as the focal point of the team. He stressed the importance of winning championships, hinting at the Lakers taking a longer term approach.
Since the statement came out, James is at the center of trade rumors with a never-ending stream of reports and stories about his status.
According to Paul, the James' well for the media is going to run dry soon.
