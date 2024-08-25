Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Weighs in on Signature Dunk — So Far
Los Angeles Lakers 2024 NBA Draft first round pick Dalton Knecht did not receive many offers from collegiate basketball programs as a graduating high school senior.
After opting to take the junior college route, Knecht was determined to make a name for himself in the basketball world.
He dominated in junior college, but the COVID-19 pandemic limited his exposure to Power Five schools. Knecht transferred to Northern Colorado University, dominating the Big Sky Conference. With a fifth year of eligibility lingering, Knecht received offers from Colorado, Oregon, Indiana, and Tennessee for his final season of collegiate basketball.
Knecht decided to go to Tennessee to play under head coach Rick Barnes, who coached Knecht’s basketball idol Kevin Durant at Texas. When Knecht and Barnes began working together, they would analyze Durant’s highlight reels from when he played for the Longhorns. Knecht quickly began to compile his own highlight reel, but one moment stood out as Barnes’ favorite of Knecht.
In the final 15 minutes of the second half of the game against Michigan State, Knecht ran the ball down the court, bouncing it behind his back to juke out a Spartan defender. Then, with the ball in his right hand, Knecht slam dunked the ball while being defended by a second Spartan.
“Before the game, one of my coaches, Rod Clark, he told me to go punch it on somebody if you get the chance. And I had the chance in the first half and I didn’t,” he said to Jared Ebanks of Slam. “Then the second time, you saw what happened, and to see my teammates’ reactions, like Josiah [-Jordan James] running up to me, was priceless. It was fun, just putting on a show and showing what I could do to the world.”
That dunk certainly let the college basketball community know who just entered the SEC. Knecht finished the season as the conference's scoring average leader and the unanimous SEC Player of the Year. He also became the conference's first player since Shaquille O'Neill to score two consecutive 35-point games, totaling a nation-leading five 35-point or higher games across the season.
Knecht helped the Vols secure the SEC regular season title for the first time since they shared the championship with Auburn in 2018. He scored 26 points, leading all scorers and ensuring that Tennessee was in the lead for the entire game.
Now, the No. 17 overall pick will begin his rookie season in the NBA, serving as a living reminder to never count out the underdog.
More Lakers: Former Los Angeles Forward Waived By Western Conference Rival