Rui Hachimura Supports JJ Redick as Lakers' New Head Coach For Blunt Reason
As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready for the new NBA season, they will be trying to make a run at another title. After being bounced out in the first round of the playoffs last season, Los Angeles decided to move on from former head coach Darvin Ham.
Ham was replaced by former NBA guard JJ Redick, who will now be tasked with helping this core group get over the hump. While Redick doesn't bring any coaching experience to the table, the franchise is optimistic that he can learn on the fly.
Redick has been around the game since he retired as both a broadcaster and podcaster. Los Angeles will need him to continue using his knowledge of the game, mixed with modern analytics to help them succeed.
The biggest adjustment for Redick would be getting the players on board with him due to his inexperience. But so far in camp, the Lakers have seemed to enjoy Redick.
When asked about Redick, forward Rui Hachimura gave a pretty straightforward response.
"He was just in the league," Hachimura said, adding, "he knows exactly what’s happening in the league right now. For us, it’s easy to understand … whatever he says just makes sense.”
This has been a common theme for Los Angeles so far, at least early on. Many have praised Redick for his communication style and how he prepares the team for a matchup.
The Lakers will need to translate this over to the court but many Lakers have said that it feels completely different than in years past. Under Ham, a constant theme was that Los Angeles was prepared or that the players felt as if he didn't do as well as he could have.
But with Redick, he is a detail-oriented person and that likely won't ever be the issue. If the good vibes from Redick continue, the Lakers could be in line for a good season.
It may take some time for the players to fully get integrated into the system that Redick and his coaching staff have put into place. But once they do, the Lakers should be playing a more modern style of basketball, one that includes them taking many more 3-point shots.
It's still early but it's a good sign that players are responding to how Redick has been. If Los Angeles wants to reach their goals, the growth of Redick will also need to take place.
