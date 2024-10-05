Lakers News: Bronny James Underwhelms in Preseason LA Debut vs Timberwolves
Shooting guard Dalton Knecht, the Los Angeles Lakers' applauded first round draft pick, poured in points off the bench during his preseason debut with L.A. on Friday. Despite the former Tennessee Volunteers swingman's 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor (2-of-7 from beyond the arc), the Lakers still fell 124-107 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In fairness, the Lakers were without both their All-Stars, combo forward LeBron James and center Anthony Davis. Then again, the Timberwolves also sat both the 2024 All-Stars on their roster, shooting guard Anthony Edwards and power forward Julius Randle.
But the impressive play of Knecht and the absence of those four standouts wasn't the story of the night.
That'd be James' son Bronny. The 19-year-old rookie was selected with the No. 55 pick out of USC by Los Angeles in the same draft. Across 16:04, the 6-foot-2 point guard scored just two points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field (0-of-1 from beyond the arc), one rebound, one assist, and a disappointing -12 plus-minus. Bronny James scored his only bucket of the contest with 55 seconds remaining in regulation and Los Angeles already trailing by 18 points.
But he did register one pretty encouraging stat: a whopping three blocks, including an appetizing chase-down rejection of a Eurostepping Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Did it happen on an errant, easily picked-off pass to D'Angelo Russell? Perhaps.
Starting shooting guard Austin Reaves and Knecht led the way for Los Angeles with 16 points apiece. Russell nabbed 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from deep). Re-signed swingman Max Christie started in James' stead (Jaxson Hayes started for Davis), and nabbed 11 points. Gabe Vincent nabbed an encouraging 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor (and 2-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line).
Small forward Josh Minott (22 points), rookie lottery point guard Rob Dillingham (21) and center Luka Garza (20) all led the Timberwolves in scoring off the bench, as Minnesota prioritized resting its best players in a meaningless exhibition bout. Along with Terrence Shannon Jr., that triumvirate also represented the only Timberwolves players to suit up for more than 15 minutes, which explains all their touches.
Most appetizing for Minnesota long-term was a hyper-efficient turn from new trade acquisition Donte DiVincenzo, slotted in as the team's starting shooting guard with Edwards sitting. In just 9:54 of action, the ex-New York Knick scored 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field (including 3-of-3 from long range), while also pulling down a pair of boards and dishing out one dime.
Next up for the Lakers, as they continue their Palm Desert "homestand," is a Sunday matchup against another West hopeful, the Phoenix Suns.
