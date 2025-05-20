Shaquille O'Neal Has Surprising Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, MJ Comparison
Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Shaquille O'Neal recently broke down the games of his former teammates LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
O'Neal played alongside Bryant from 1996-2004 in L.A. The dynamic duo won three consecutive titles together, from the 1999-2000 season through 2001-02, and appeared in four NBA Finals, in 2003-04, before owner Jerry Buss opted to have O'Neal traded to the Miami Heat.
An older O'Neal suited up next to James on a 60-win Cleveland Cavaliers squad in 2009-10. After Cleveland was vanquished in the second round of the playoffs by the Finals-bound Boston Celtics, James wound up leaving for the Miami Heat as a free agent that summer.
During a new conversation with longtime NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, O'Neal revealed what made each star so special.
“Kobe was a young Michael Jordan before he became Michael Jordan,” O’Neal said of his young Lakers teammate. Bryant blossomed as a scorer only in the final years of his partnership with O'Neal, and became the MVP only after O'Neal left.
Bryant retired after 20 seasons in 2016 — all logged with Los Angeles. During that tenure, the 6-foot-6 swingman appeared in seven NBA Finals — four alongside O'Neal, and three alongside another eventual Hall of Fame big man, Pau Gasol — winning five. He logged career averages of 25.0 points on .447/.329/.837 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks, across 1,346 regular season games.
An 18-time All-Star, Bryant was also a 15-time All-NBA honoree, a 12-time All-Defensive Teamer, a two-time Finals MVP (O'Neal was named Finals MVP during all three of the championships they won together), and the 2008 league MVP.
Bryant's game was famously modeled after his hero Michael Jordan's, right down to sticking out his tongue while flushing in dunks from the baseline. A score-first lead guard, Bryant's intensity occasionally rubbed teammates the wrong way, including O'Neal, but his relentless drive and preparation helped him become one of the game's all-time two-way elites along the wing.
He is generally considered to be the second-best shooting guard ever, behind only the Chicago Bulls legend.
James, meanwhile, continues to build on his insane legacy. He just wrapped up a record-tying 22nd pro season, and is still performing at an All-Star level. The four-time MVP has won four championships but has appeared in 10 NBA Finals with three different teams, always unquestionably as the best player on his club.
He boasts career averages of 27.0 points on .506/.349/.737 shooting splits, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists across 1,562 regular season stints.
“LeBron is both of them combined,” O’Neal said of James' game, in reference to Jordan and Bryant.
The 6-foot-9 superstar in his prime was an athletic marvel, an incredible combination of Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen's game in the body of Karl Malone. Although his defense has slipped, he's still a lethal offensive force.
This summer, James could hit unrestricted free agency — should he choose to decline his $52.6 million player option for 2025-26, his age-41 season.
Whether or not he does may not truly impact his future with the Lakers, as he could just opt out to secure a longer-term deal that will keep him rostered through 2026-27, his son Bronny's final, fully-guaranteed year with the franchise.
