Should D'Angelo Russell Return To The Lakers?
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of work to do this offseason along the roster, including going in certain directions about some big decisions. One of the biggest for them is what they will do with point guard D'Angelo Russell.
Russell is eligible to become a free agent this summer if he declines his player option. Many believe that Russell will decline it to see what he can get on the open market.
He put together a great season for the Lakers, posting 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Russell also shot 41.5 percent from beyond the three-point line, serving as the best shooter on the team.
Normally, this would be a no-brainer for a team to retain such a player. But Russell's struggles in the postseason have come to light once again.
He didn't play well in the Western Conference Finals a year ago against the Denver Nuggets and again this season in the first round, against Denver also. This has led many to believe that the Lakers will move on from Russell this offseason.
But the issue with that is who will replace him? He has shown to be a valuable member of this Lakers group and replacing him won't be easy.
While Russell may want to be elsewhere and the Lakers may prefer an upgrade, the two sides may end up needing each other. Much like last offseason, the two may need to come together again on a new deal.
Some fans may not like it but Russell has performed well with the Lakers and shown great chemistry with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Additionally, if he were to leave, they would be losing the best shooter they have seen in years.
Russell isn't the perfect player by any means but he may be what this team needs going forward. Los Angeles should look to re-sign him, if anything to avoid losing him for nothing.
