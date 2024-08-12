Should Lakers Take Flier on Free Agent Former No. 1 Draft Pick?
Once the Los Angeles Lakers were bounced early in the postseason this past season, many expected big changes to the roster. The team replaced head coach Darvin Ham with former NBA guard JJ Redick but that has been the only significant move of the offseason for Los Angeles.
Despite the current roster not being able to compete with the elites in the Western Conference, the Lakers front office has been idle for the majority of the summer. However, it hasn't been for a lack of trying.
The Lakers have attempted to land some star talent, including guard Klay Thompson, who landed with the Dallas Mavericks. With only a short time remaining until the start of training camp, Los Angeles is still looking for different ways to upgrade the roster, including making a trade.
One idea was proposed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report and it would help the Lakers free up some cap space and roster spots. In the proposed three-team deal, the Lakers would land guard Tre Mann and center Nick Richards while sending out D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a first-round pick.
In addition, Pincus had the Lakers signing former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to a free-agent deal to help round out the depth of the roster.
"With the salary reduction, the team should be able to give Fultz, the best available free-agent point guard, a $5.2 million starting salary via the taxpayer mid-level exception. Fultz, the No. 1 pick in 2017, is a poor outside shooter but can create pressure on the rim off the dribble."
Adding Fultz to the mix could be interesting as the guard has shown signs of improvement over the last few years. Last season with the Magic, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
His biggest weakness is 3-point shooting, something that could stop the Lakers from going after him. His career-best shooting season from beyond the arch came in at 31 percent and with the Lakers' new emphasis on shooting this year, he could become a detriment.
Fultz is an interesting case, however, because he can get to the rim better easily. Playing alongside LeBron James would allow him easy cuts to the basket, potentially giving him a chance to find his potential in the league.
This is just one idea but one that could give the Lakers some needed flexibility. The trade itself could be better but adding Fultz could help round it all out.
