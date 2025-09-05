Skip Bayless Says Lakers Disrespected LeBron James in Visiting Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers have spent this summer trying to lock up Luka Doncic for the future and finding players with whom he will play well. They are committing to building the team around him.
LeBron James has reportedly not been too happy that the Lakers have already moved towards making Doncic the face of the franchise. Trade rumors have swirled around him because of that.
James has stayed largely publicly silent about all of this. One former ESPN pundit believes that the Lakers disrespected James by visiting Doncic while he's playing in EuroBasket.
More news: Jeanie Buss Appears to Have Saved Lakers as Clippers Accused of Major Violation in Kawhi Leonard Signing
Skip Bayless believes the Lakers disrespected LeBron James by visiting Luka Doncic
Former ESPN talking head Skip Bayless believes the Lakers have already shoved James out the door by visiting Doncic while he competes in EuroBasket. He said so on his show.
"I just read in The Athletic that Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, Linda and Kurt Rambis, all flew all the way to Poland to show their support for Luka playing in the EuroBasket tournament. What? Man, was that cold. That was just openly taunting LeBron. That was all but dancing on LeBron's NBA grave."
"Rob Pelinka even referred to Luka as the face of the franchise. That's funny (because) LeBron is still the face of the league. But obviously, the Lakers' brass has made it clear as broken glass that the Lakers brass did not want LeBron to opt in for his $ 52.5 million this coming season."
More news: NBA Hall of Famer Predicts Lakers’ LeBron James Will Retire After This Season
Skip Bayless stirs up more nonsense around Lakers forward LeBron James
Most of Bayless' career has been around him dissing LeBron James and criticizing him for no reason. This falls into that category because it doesn't make a lot of sense.
Visiting their franchise point guard and the future face of the franchise is not taunting James, nor is it disrespectful in any way. They also have an assistant coach who is on Doncic's coaching staff for EuroBasket.
James has more important things to worry about than the Lakers traveling to Europe to watch Doncic play. He's more concerned about keeping his body in shape for what will be another grueling NBA season.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.