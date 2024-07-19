Lakers News: Summer League Head Coach Dane Johnson Unpacks Bronny James' Best Game So Far
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James scored 12 points and made his first three-point shot in the Lakers' 87-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks during Summer League in Las Vegas Wednesday, good for his best game of his young career.
This was the first time Bronny scored double digit points in a game since the Lakers took him No. 55 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even in college Bronny only scored double digit points three times. He had previously struggled in his first four summer league games of the year, averaging 4.3 points per game and missing all 14 of his three-point attempts.
"He had those same shots previously, and he just missed them," Lakers summer league coach Dane Johnson said of Bronny, via ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "So, we're going to encourage him to keep taking those."
Bronny had a tough time shooting through his first four Summer League games as he made just22.6 percent of his attempts from the field and could not hit a three-pointer. Still, Bronny's dad, LeBron James, and Johnson encouraged Bronny to continue attempting those shots. This paid off as Bronny shot 5-11 from the field on Wednesday and 2-5 from the three-point line.
Johnson said, "If he's open and we have an open catch-and-shoot [shot], we want him to shoot those, along with everybody else. Open catch-and-shoot 3s is what we're looking for. Even if you're not making them, believe in yourself, have confidence in yourself."
The performance is a significant not only for Bronny's development, but toward the criticism he has received since he put on a jersey at USC. His lack of success with shooting prior had become the subject of national debate as fans and people across the league watched his every move.
Bronny will still remain under scrutiny for the rest of the Summer League and during his rookie season, but this game was a good step forward for the 19-year-old guard.
