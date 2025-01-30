Three-Team Trade Prediction Has Lakers Ship Out Rui Hachimura For Pacers Star
The Los Angeles Lakers have been in search of a way to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline. This trade idea from Bobby Marks of ESPN would see them get a player they have coveted for years. Here is the proposal:
Indiana receives: Rui Hachimura, 2029 top-5 protected first from the Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Myles Turner
Toronto receives: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 second from Portland
The Lakers have coveted Myles Turner for years. He sees him as the perfect 3-and-D center that they need in order to space the offense.
Turner would add a layer to the offense that they don't currently have. Anthony Davis plays center right now, but he can't shoot at all.
Sending Hachimura away would hurt, but it is worth it to get someone like Turner, who protects the rim and can make outside shots.
Toronto is just thrown in to help with a salary dump. They don't want Jalen Hood-Schifino to be a part of their future, and that has been clear over the last few weeks.
The problem for the Lakers in any Myles Turner trade is that they don't add enough to make it worth it for the Pacers. The first-round pick is nice, but that doesn't solve any issues for Indiana.
Indiana is trying to win now. If they trade their starting center and don't get one back, they have no reason to make that trade. Thomas Bryant can't be their starting center if they are trying to make a deep playoff run.
The Lakers have been trying to pry Turner away from the Pacers for years. What makes things more in their favor this time is the fact that Turner will be a free agent in the offseason,
Still, this is a trade that the Lakers likely won't get to complete. They should turn their attention to different centers that are on teams that are more likely to part with their centers.
Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season. Turner is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this year.
