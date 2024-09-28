Top 3 Sneaky Lakers Center Trades That Could Help Chances in West
Despite starting All-NBA First Team big man Anthony Davis at center, the Los Angeles Lakers might still have a center problem heading into their 2024-25 season.
L.A. has struggled to replace springy big men JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard ever since their 2019-20 title run, when Davis played alongside either player as a starting power forward but closed games as a more athletic, jump-shooting center who could also protect the rim at the other end.
Last year, with Davis installed as the club's full-time center for better and for worse (his jumper has long since abandoned him), Los Angeles brought in Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood to supplement him at the five spot and occasionally play next to him in the frontcourt. Both players picked up their minimum-salaried player options this summer, after no doubt facing very minimal markets for their services in free agency.
It might behoove the Lakers to explore adding more defensive depth next to/behind Davis at the five spot this year. Yes, L.A. generally thrives with Davis closing games as a center, but it's become clear that Jarred Vanderbilt is more of a wing defender than a frontcourt threat, and that Hayes and Wood can't cut it as rotation players — and certainly not on defense.
We've cooked up three potential center trade fits, all of whom are on competitive mid-tier salaries. The exact outgoing pieces in a deal may need to be broken down on a case-by-case basis, but L.A. will certainly want to ship out the contract of either Vanderbilt (who's making $10.7 million) or Gabe Vincent ($11 million) to match salaries. Neither of those players, projected to be the Lakers' best wing defenders, did much of anything last year, as they struggled to stay on the floor due to injuries. Vanderbilt has proven to be pretty useless in the playoffs due to his offensive limitations, while it's now become risky to assume Vincent can be healthy enough to meaningfully contribute.
The Lakers would be adding the better player in any of these deals, so it would behoove the team to include probably two second round draft picks and, perhaps, a future swap.
All three of these players are on bottom-feeding teams that should be in the asset acquisition phase of their team-building.
3. Jeff Green, Houston Rockets
"Uncle Jeff" is an incredibly versatile combo forward who in his dotage has been happy to play some small-ball center. He's making just $8 million on an expiring deal, and remains a potent two-way guy. Green has Finals experience suiting up alongside Lakers All-Star LeBron James, as the two were teammates together on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was an overqualified seventh man on a title-winning Denver Nuggets club, and could fulfill a similar role with Los Angeles. He may not totally raise the Lakers to a title-winning ceiling, but he would represent a major upgrade over Wood or Hayes.
2. Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers
The oft-injured big man could probably be had for a second round pick or two and some salary flotsam. When healthy, the 26-year-old is still an athletic All-Defensive talent. During his best season, 2021-22, the 6-foot-9 big man averaged 10.0 points on 73.6 percent shooting from the floor and 72.2 percent shooting from the foul line, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.0 assists, and 0.9 steals. He's earning $12.4 million. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes and Max Christie in exchange for Williams and some other young piece like, say, Toumani Camara. Williams cannot shoot beyond the rim, but he's a great defender, and can certainly finish, and that's all that matters.
In addition to Vincent or more ideally Vanderbilt, plus the two second rounders, Los Angeles may need to give up on its 2023 first round draft pick, raw point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino — although presumably team president Rob Pelinka would try to ditch Hayes or the radioactive Wood.
1. Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors
Poeltl is far pricier than Williams or Green. He'll earn $19.5 million in 2024-25, and is under contract through 2026-27. Los Angeles may need to offload both Vincent and Vanderbilt's combined contracts to acquire Poeltl. His addition may compel Davis to shift long-term to power forward, and it remains to be seen how that duo could suit up together without adversely impacting a JJ Redick shooting-first offense. Poeltl, like Williams, is an excellent defender and rim finisher.
Last year in Toronto, the 7-footer posted solid averages of 11.1 points on 65.6 percent field goal shooting and 55.1 percent foul line shooting, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.
More Lakers: Austin Reaves Think Haters Only Question Lakers 2020 Title Because LeBron James Won It