Two Former Lakers Centers Continue Long-Term Rivalry With Social Media Disses
The beef between Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal has been one of the NBA's more publicized player rivalries, largely stemming from a mix of professional competition and personality clashes. Though both players had successful careers as dominant big men, their relationship has been marked by friction, with the primary catalyst being comparisons made between the two, specifically concerning their personas and playstyles on the court.
It all began in the late 2000s, when Howard emerged as a dominant center for the Orlando Magic, a team Shaquille O'Neal had also once led to prominence during the 1990s. Howard's athleticism, shot-blocking, and rebounding prowess earned him the nickname "Superman," a moniker that O'Neal had long associated with himself. This sparked the first seeds of tension. O'Neal, who has always prided himself on being the most physically dominant force in the NBA, viewed Howard as a lesser version of himself and took issue with the media comparing their careers. Shaq, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, criticized Howard publicly, often implying that Howard lacked the mental toughness and killer instinct that he believed had defined his own career.
In interviews and on social media, Shaq would often belittle Howard’s accomplishments, despite Howard being one of the premier centers of his generation. Shaq’s comments grew more frequent and biting, with him once calling Howard a “copycat” and stating that he would never be able to live up to what he accomplished as a center. This led to a back-and-forth between the two players, with Howard responding in a mix of defiance and humor, often brushing off Shaq's criticisms by maintaining that he was simply focused on being himself
The latest chapter in this rivalry between centers, the two went back and fourth on Instagram not too long ago discussing the reasoning behind their storied feud.
On his YouTube channel, Howard talks about how he feels this beef between him and O'Neal is a one-sided endeavor where the Lakers' legend has his own problem that he needs to sort through.
“It’s got to be like a one-sided beef because I ain’t never had no beef with this man," Howard said. "Maybe because when we were playing against each other, I was probably joking and laughing while doing some stuff, but not like that. I don’t know, maybe he wore the Superman logo better, that’s why he’s mad."
