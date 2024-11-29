Two Lakers Starters’ Injury Statuses Downgraded Prior to NBA Cup Thunder Matchup
Will the Los Angeles Lakers be without two of their best players in a must-win NBA Cup clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night?
As Jovan Buha of The Athletic relays, it seems that All-NBA L.A. center Anthony Davis continues to grapple with the lingering left foot plantar fasciitis that has pestered him for weeks, while newly-minted starting small forward Dalton Knecht is grappling with a more recent right quad contusion. Both players are considered probable to play.
Knecht was promoted into Los Angeles head coach J.J. Redick's starting five, ahead of Cam Reddish, just in time for the Lakers' 119-101 blowout of the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. He scored a game-most 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor (4-of-10 from long range), grabbed eight rebounds, swiped one steal and dished out one dime.
Reserve Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, who's been dealing with a right ankle contusion since November 10 (although he did return for one game, a 127-100 loss to the Suns on Tuesday, before sitting out against the Spurs the next day), has been upgraded to merely doubtful to suit up. Rookie point guard Bronny James remains on the shelf with a left heel contusion, while big men Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) have yet to make their season debuts.
A three-game losing streak had dropped Los Angeles to a 10-7 record, and down several slots in the crowded Western Conference standings, before the club recovered somewhat to knock the Spurs down a peg on Wednesday. Now sporting an 11-7 record on the young 2024-25 season, the Lakers are currently the No. 5 seed in the West. Friday night's opposition, Oklahoma City, leads the roost with a 14-4 record, just three games ahead of L.A.
The Lakers are very much in the mix to win their second consecutive NBA Cup. Of course, first they need to survive the group stage. They are currently tied by record with the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs atop West Group B, sporting 2-1 records. Both the Suns and Spurs have superior point differentials to Los Angeles, giving them a distinct advantage to advance. On Friday, the 10-8 Suns will host the 10-9 San Antonio Spurs, and will likely be slight favorites to win.
The Thunder have only played two games in NBA Cup competition, and are currently 1-1. The lowly Utah Jazz are 0-3 in group play and have already been eliminated L.A. essentially needs to secure a win Friday to keep its chances of advancing alive. Even if the Lakers don't win West Group B, they could still make the quarterfinals stage if they earn a wild card berth. But they probably need to blow out the Thunder.
