Two Teams Reportedly Willing To Help Lakers Facilitate Trade Deals
The Los Angeles Lakers offseason has been rather quiet despite an early playoff exit. Los Angeles replaced former head coach Darvin Ham with JJ Redick, who has spent the last few seasons as an NBA podcaster and broadcaster for ESPN.
Despite his lack of experience, Redick saw his name shoot up the ladder board of NBA circles over the past few years. Los Angeles gives him a good opportunity to coach some of the better players in the league but it also comes with all the pressure of being the Lakers coach as well.
The front office has been trying to help Redick by adding to the roster but so far, nothing has materialized. Los Angeles has been looking for trades of guard D'Angelo Russell but his value around the NBA is pretty low.
Teams know that the Lakers are desperate right now and have been trying to exploit them when it comes to trade talks. Many won't even engage with the Lakers unless Los Angeles gives in to their unfair trade asks.
However, Los Angeles seems to have had some positive talks with a few teams regarding Russell. According to insider Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily, both the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors may be open to helping the Lakers facilitate a trade.
"Portland has no interest in Russell, according to sources close to that situation. League sources also say Washington is wary of pairing Russell with fellow space cadet Jordan Poole. Toronto and Brooklyn are more open to acquiring the nine-year veteran, but more for his expiring contract than for what he’d do on the court."
A trade of Russell could net the Lakers an improvement across the roster but it would leave a hole at the point guard spot. While Russell does have his flaws, he is still a quality-level guard who has found a nice place within the Lakers offense.
His biggest issues have come in the postseason, namely against the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back seasons. Russell is entering the final year of his contract so the Lakers will likely be forced to trade him either before the start of the year or at the trade deadline.
If they don't, they run the risk of losing a valuable asset for nothing. There is still time between now and the start of the season so the front office has some work to do regarding the roster construction.
More Lakers: Kansas City Chiefs Pick Lakers Legend as Basketball's GOAT