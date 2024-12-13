All Lakers

Lakers News: Veteran Guard Signing with South Bay Squad

Los Angeles' developmental program is getting some seasoned help.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Longtime NBA guard Devonte' Graham, who failed to latch on with a team after being cut from the Portland Trail Blazers' preseason roster, is joining the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, the South Bay Lakers, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.

Graham will be on the roster prior to the G League Showcase, slated for December 19-22 next week. It appears unlikely Graham will join South Bay in Tempe, Arizona for the team's second clash against the Phoenix Suns' NBAGL team, the Valley Suns, on Friday night. That matchup is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. PT.

This story will be updated...

