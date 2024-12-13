Lakers News: Veteran Guard Signing with South Bay Squad
Los Angeles' developmental program is getting some seasoned help.
In this story:
Longtime NBA guard Devonte' Graham, who failed to latch on with a team after being cut from the Portland Trail Blazers' preseason roster, is joining the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, the South Bay Lakers, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.
Graham will be on the roster prior to the G League Showcase, slated for December 19-22 next week. It appears unlikely Graham will join South Bay in Tempe, Arizona for the team's second clash against the Phoenix Suns' NBAGL team, the Valley Suns, on Friday night. That matchup is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. PT.
This story will be updated...
More Lakers: Former Los Angeles Big Man Sent to East Contender in Massive Trade
Published |Modified