Warriors' Steph Curry Trolls Lakers' LeBron James
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the greatest athletes of a generation. Both of them have won four NBA championships and have changed how basketball is played.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors continue to be two of the best teams in the Western Conference, and both of them are looking to compete for another title next season.
However, Curry isn't just a great basketball player. He is one of the best golfers in the NBA, as evidenced by his great play every year in the Tahoe event put on by the PGA Tour.
James is not so natural when it comes to swinging a golf club, as evidenced by a video floating around on social media after he played some golf in Northeast Ohio.
The best way to describe James' swing is rigid. Quite frankly, he's just bad at the game of golf. Curry trolled James by making fun of his golf swing in a recent video.
Curry is in Tahoe for the American Century Championship, an event that he won back in 2023. He knows how to have fun while playing some practice rounds.
James is far more concerned with his basketball ability than with what he can do out on the golf course, so he'll take this trolling from his Olympic teammate. He'd much rather win another NBA title than win anything in golf.
Over the years, these two superstars have developed a friendship. After they played each other in four straight NBA Finals, they started becoming friends because each of them was at the apex of the sport.
Each of these players is entering the twilight of their NBA careers, but they both can still light it up on a nightly basis. As long as James is on the Lakers and Curry is playing for the Warriors, each franchise has a puncher's chance at winning it all.
James won't be playing in any golf tournaments anytime soon, while Curry has thrown around the idea of trying to play pro golf once he retires from the NBA.
This past season for the Lakers, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
