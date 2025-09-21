What Assets Do Lakers Have for Blockbuster Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is not afraid to make a big move if they have to. Over the last few years, especially under Rob Pelinka, the Lakers have made several trades.
While fans may have some quarrels with the timing of some of the moves, the Lakers have made moves with the assets that they've had, which have not been very plentiful.
As the Lakers head into this season, they might have to make some moves at the trade deadline. So what assets do they have to pull off a move?
The Lakers have some attractive assets to use in a trade
Before training camp starts, Bobby Marks and Jeremy Woo of ESPN laid out exactly what the Lakers have to work with heading into the year.
"The Lakers land on the opposite side of that spectrum. Even with LeBron James and Luka Doncic earning close to $100 million this season, Los Angeles still has over $60 million in expiring contracts available to use in a trade," Marks and Woo write. "However, they lack available first-round picks, owing Utah a 2027 top-4 protected first and an unprotected first to Dallas in 2029, the lone first allowed to trade is in either 2031 or 2032. They can swap firsts in five seasons (2026, 2028, 2030, 2031 and 2032)."
Los Angeles is a team that could make a big move at the center spot if Deandre Ayton doesn't work out as the starter. These assets could certainly help them do that.
The Lakers will try to shop their expiring contracts at the trade deadline
The Lakers have plenty of guys that they would love to send off in a trade in order to get help at the wing spot. That seems to be the weakest part of their roster.
Los Angeles has been sniffing around a few guys who they are interested in, including Andrew Wiggins. They will likely wait until the trade deadline to see how this current team gels together.
The Lakers still believe that they have a shot to compete for an NBA title. They have a lot of assets that they can use to try to get that done.
