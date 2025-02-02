What's Next For Lakers Following Blockbuster Addition of Luka Doncic?
Luka Doncic is on the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis is on the Dallas Mavericks.
Words that may not feel real are now a reality in the basketball world as the blockbuster trade of the season has been made as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Lakers, Mavericks, and Utah Jazz were part of a three-team trade that has seemingly turned the Western Conference on its head.
L.A. walks away with Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in the deal.
Dallas, in addition to Davis, receives Max Christie and the Lakers 2029 first-round selection.
The rebuilding Jazz get Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Los Angeles Clippers 2029 second-round pick, and the Mavericks 2025 second-round pick.
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly approached the Lakers recently and offered Doncic. How could L.A. not fall in love with the idea of building a post-LeBron era team on the foundation of the 25-year-old Slovenian-born guard?
Maverick's general manager Nico Harrison spoke on his motivations for making such an offer to L.A. to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
"I believe that defense wins championships," Harrison said shortly after the trade, "I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We're built to win now and in the future."
The Lakers, too, appear to be built to win now as well as for the future. Dallas gets their big man to pair with Kyrie Irving, and the Lakers get a superstar to pair with LeBron James.
Before one can even fathom what the future of the Lakers looks like, their present might just be even more exciting.
The Lakers are coming off a road win against the New York Knicks hours before the trade was reported Saturday. L.A. currently sits at 28-19 which is good for the No. 5 seed in the West.
Although this was just one game, Los Angeles played some of their most solid basketball of the season against the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference — and they did so without Davis. LeBron enjoyed a 33-point triple-double and Austin Reaves poured in 27 points of his own.
The Lakers performance at Madison Square Garden was unknowingly a preview of life without Davis.
Losing Davis will surely hurt, but he is being replaced by another superstar sure to complement LeBron's game just as much if not better.
Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 8.3 rebounds this season on 46% shooting.
