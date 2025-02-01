Is Anthony Davis Playing vs Knicks? Lakers Release Full Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the New York Knicks later today in what should be a battle between the two largest markets in the NBA. However, this game will be missing some real firepower to it.
Lakers star big man Anthony Davis remains out due to a strained abdominal muscle that he suffered earlier in the week. Los Angeles has played one full game without him so far and he will likely be re-evaluated in a week.
Without Davis, the entire gameplan of the Lakers changes, especially as they go up against the Knicks. New York has good length in the frontcourt with Karl-Anthony Towns so Los Angeles will need to figure out how to defend him.
Davis helps the Lakers out on both ends of the floor, giving them elite two-way player every time he steps on the court. Without him, players such as LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and others will need to heavily step up if they want to take down the Knicks.
Luckily for the Lakers, it seems that the other injuries on the team aren't too serious. Both wing defender Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Gabe Vincent were listed as questionable for this game against New York. But they have both been upgraded to probable, giving good signs that they could end up suiting up for the game.
It will be all hands on deck as the Lakers try to defeat the Knicks today. New York is one of the better teams across the NBA so the Lakers will have their hands full trying to deal with them.
But playing in Madison Square Garden should get this Lakers team hyped up as it's one of the best arenas that the sport has to offer. Players love to play there and silencing the New York crowd is one of the more fun things for opponents to do.
Even without Davis in the lineup, the Lakers have the firepower to take down the Knicks. It won't be easy but a total team effort could get the job done.
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.