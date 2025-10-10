When Will LeBron James Return to Lakers? Injury Doctor Weighs In
The Los Angeles Lakers view themselves as championship contenders this season. After finishing the regular season as the three seed in the West last year, they believe they can be even better.
Of course, those hopes hinge on LeBron James. James is entering his 23rd season, which is an NBA record. For most of his career, he's been remarkably healthy.
That seems to have ended. He has been hurt in training camp and will reportedly miss time with sciatica down his right side. There is some varied speculation on when he could return.
Prominent Injury Doctor Speculates on Possible Return Timeline for Lakers' LeBron James
James' reported timeline for a reassessment is three-to-four weeks.
While he does not work for a team in any capacity, one prominent physical therapist thinks the timeline could be longer. Again, this is pure speculation, as he has no affiliation with James or the Lakers.
With any injury, there is usually a ramp-up period where a player gets ready to return to game action by getting into simulated game situations before returning to the court.
James' age (40) certainly doesn't help him when it comes to returning from injuries quickly, even if he does spend a ton of money on his body every single year.
The Lakers will not rush James back from his injury early. They need him healthy at the end of the season more than they do at the start of the season. The playoffs matter more to them.
It's Unclear When LeBron James Will Actually Return for the Lakers
The Lakers said it will take three-to-four weeks just to re-evaluate him, but it is still unclear what the exact timeline is for James to return to the court.
Los Angeles is hoping that they can survive the first month of the season while James is playing his way back into basketball shape.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
