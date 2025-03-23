Lakers Allow Bulls' Josh Giddey to Make NBA History in Blowout Loss
The Los Angeles Lakes suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Saturday night, losing the first of two non-conference matchups against the Chicago Bulls, 146-115.
The Bulls dominated from the start, keeping L.A. on their heels until they just pushed them over the cliff. Chicago dominated the Lakers in all facets of the game, looking like the 1995-96 Bulls. The Bulls were hot from all over the field.
While many of the Bulls players played spectacularly, Josh Giddey was the standout and made NBA history in the process. Not only did Giddey lead the Bulls to the win, but he was the first player to record a stat line of 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and eight steals.
Giddey averages 14.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in the season.
Everything that could have gone right for the Bulls did, and everything that could go wrong for the Lakers did. The Bulls played with their hair on fire, and not only could you tell with their play but with the numbers.
The Bulls shot 78.6 percent on twos in the first half and 73.7 percent on threes in the second half. Overall, the Bulls shot 58.3 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from three. They also outrebounded the Lakers, 42-35, and committed 11 fewer turnovers, 21-10.
Although the Lakers got their players back from injury on Saturday, things did not go as planned on the court. Lakers head coach JJ Redick didn't include any words when discussing the team's defensive effort.
"That was the worst our defense has looked frankly maybe all year, but certainly in the last three months," said Redick.
The 146 points the Lakers allowed are tied for their most ever in a non-OT home game. They also allowed 146 to Nuggets in early November 1984.
Nothing went right for L.A. despite being at full strength for the first time in nearly a month. Still, that was not enough, and health was the least of their worries against the Bulls.
Nonetheless, the page has tuned to Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. This will be the second and final match between the two of the season.
The Lakers will look to tie the season series and start their four-game road trip on the right foot.
