Which Lakers Who Picked Up 2024-25 Player Options Made A Mistake?
One-time All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Last offseason Russell signed a two-year deal worth $37 million, with a player option for 2024-25.
Russell put together two productive regular seasons with the Lakers since joining the team at the 2023 trade deadline. He averaged 17.4 points in his final 17 games of the 2022-23 season and followed it up with the best perimeter shooting campaign of his career in 2023-24. The former Ohio State Buckeye averaged 18 points and 6.3 assists per game while breaking the Lakers single-season record for 3-pointers made, a record previously held by Nick Van Exel.
Unfortunately Russell was the target of harsh criticism by the Lakers fanbase and NBA media after consecutive lackluster playoff performances against the Denver Nuggets. In both series losses against the Nikola Jokic led Nuggets, Russell struggled mightily as he averaged 6.3 points per game in the 2023 Western Conference finals, and then shot below 39 percent from the floor in the first round against Denver last season.
Russell is an awesome offensive player, his shooting and playmaking were a better fit for the Lakers chemistry on the floor than their time with now Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook. After a failed experiment with the former NBA MVP, Russell gave them the floor spacing that they were desperately looking for at the time.
The lack of defensive capabilities and playoff woes led to a majority of the Lakers' fanbase turning on Russell as their lead floor general. In March, Russell talked about his interest in returning to the Lakers and being apart of their future.
“I’d love to be here and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now." Russell said then. "Obviously, I’ve been on the other side of it, and I’ve been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait. I’m looking forward to not having to worry about that. I’ve been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I’m definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it’s supposed to play out.”
The storied NBA franchise has lofty postseason expectations especially being led by the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell could regret opting into his player option because of the growing pressure for Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss to sign a third star to pair with their All-NBA duo.
Russell could find himself being used as a bargaining chip for the Lakers to upgrade their roster, which has the potential to lead to the sharpshooting guard on team he has no desire to play for.
Lakers frontcourt reserves Cam Reddish, Christian Wood, and Jaxson Hayes all picked up their minimum deals for 2024-25, as well.
More News: How the Lakers Can Reunite With Former 2020 Champ Kyle Kuzma