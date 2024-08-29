How the Lakers Can Reunite With Former 2020 Champ Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to update their roster all offseason, to no avail. They have been linked to multiple players across the NBA as they look for moves to bring them closer to competing for another title.
Adler Almo of Heavy put together a trade proposal that would have the Lakers bringing back forward Kyle Kuzma. The team would also land forward Corey Kispert in the trade as well.
Los Angeles would be sending out guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a top-five protected 2031 first-round pick.
Upon first glance at this proposed deal, the Lakers should be running to the phone to make it happen if it were available to them. Kuzma could instantly help the Lakers become more of a title contender for the coming season and the addition of Kispert would be an extra piece to help.
Moving off Russell's expiring deal has been the plan of the Lakers since he opted into his contract but so far, they haven't been able to find a team that would take him. Vanderbilt has been good but injury issues and inconsistent offense have doomed his time on the court.
Hood-Schifino was a bust in his rookie season but there is still time for him to develop. Washington could have a chance to help him while the Lakers get away from one of the more controversial first-round picks from the 2023 NBA Draft.
And lastly, moving the 2031 first-round pick would be tough but the protection on it makes things a little easier to trade for Los Angeles. The Lakers are playing for the now but keeping some protection on traded picks is always a smart move.
Kuzma has been rumored to the Lakers all offseason so there is some smoke there. He has grown his game during his time in Washington and could make a big difference on this team.
Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. While his role on the Lakers would be very different, he already has experience playing alongside James and Davis.
It may take some time for him to fit in fully but Kuzma coming back to Los Angeles would be a welcomed sight by the fans. Additionally, Kispert can play as well.
He averaged 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Kispert also shot 38.3 percent from 3-point land and would help the Lakers with their 3-point shooting issues.
A deal like this could vault the Lakers forward but it remains to see if Los Angeles can get the Wizards to agree to something like this. There is still time between now and training camp for the Lakers to make some additions, otherwise, it could be more of the same come playoff time.
