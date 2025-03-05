Will LeBron James Play vs Pelicans? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the league. They have won six straight games and have won 12 of their last 14.
Their surge has put them second in the Western Conference standings. They have announced that they are true contenders to win the NBA championship this season.
Adding Luka Doncic has made this team an offensive force. Surprisingly, their defense hasn't slipped as much as expected, even though they no longer have an elite rim protector.
In the 12 games since they traded away Anthony Davis, they have the second-best defensive rating in the league. That shows that they are a complete team.
The Lakers are still relying on LeBron James for a lot of good play offensively. He has played some of the best basketball of anyone in NBA history at his age.
Ahead of the Lakers' matchup with the Pelicans, he landed on the injury report again. James was listed as probable with left foot injury management, but has been upgraded to active and will start.
James has been on the injury report for most of the season with this same ailment. He hasn't missed a game since sitting out the All-Star break, and that will continue to be the case on Tuesday.
While James wants to play as many games as possible, he will have to sit out a game at some point if his foot keeps bothering him. The Lakers need him more during the playoffs than they do now.
While the Lakers have no shot of getting the top seed in the West, they feel that they can stay in the second spot like they are now.
Los Angeles is only going to get better as Luka Doncic plays the rust away and gets more comfortable with his new teammates. That's why James wants to be on the floor so much.
The more he and Doncic can share the floor before the playoffs, the better the chemistry will be once the playoffs do arrive.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.8 points, eight rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game. He's also shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
