Will Rudy Gobert Play vs Lakers? Timberwolves Release Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for their 57th game of the 2024-25 season.
This matchup will be the first time the Lakers take on the Wolves in 2025, and they'll look to tie the season series 2-2.
After the Lakers won the first meeting between the two, which took place on Opening Night, the Timberwolves won the last two meetings, both of which took place at the Target Center.
This final matchup between these two could carry a ton of weight, as they both will jockey for the playoff spot when it is all said and done.
The Lakers will have health on their side of this matchup, but the same cannot be said for the Timberwolves. Although they will have their best player, Anthony Edwards, who is healthy and available, they will be without their top center, All-Star Rudy Gobert.
Gobert is ruled out for the matchup and will miss his fifth consecutive game.
He is managing a back injury.
The Timberwolves will likely continue to rely on Naz Reid to fill in the frontcourt, with the French import set to miss another game.
The last time Gobert played was on Feb. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the loss, he recorded 20 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field, 14 rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal in 38 minutes.
This five-game stretch is the only five games he has missed in the season. Prior to that, he was healthy and available for every match. The expectation is that he could be back on the court on Friday when the Wolves take on the Utah Jazz, his former team.
As for tonight's game, the Lakers are home favorites in it, with a -6.5 spread.
L.A. will look to extend their winning streak to four games and look for their 36th win of the season.
The Lakers are 23-12 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Timberwolves are 24-16 in Western Conference play. Minnesota averages 112.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.
L.A. will also look for their 21st win in front of their home fans and move back to the fourth seed in the West after tonight.
