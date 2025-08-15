Will the Lakers Make Another Move Before The Season Starts? Insider Answers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made three significant moves this offseason. They signed both Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton, filling some holes that were significant.
LA was also able to bring in Jake LaRavia, who should be able to help their ability to shoot from deep. They are all moves that should help the Lakers improve heading into next season.
Even though they have made those three moves, some fans believe that they need to make more moves this summer. An insider addressed whether or not they are done making moves.
NBA insider doesn't believe the Lakers will make another offseason move
According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, it would be surprising if the Lakers made another move this offseason. He doesn't see them making another move this summer.
"I don’t think another move is coming for the Lakers before the season starts, and really, it’s just a simple cost-benefit analysis of making one. The Lakers have two tradable draft picks as of now, one first, one second and some low-value swaps because, well, any team with Dončić on it has a pretty high floor."
If the Lakers are going to make a move involving those draft assets, they likely wouldn't do it until the trade deadline, once they've had time to see how the current roster fits together.
A trade at the center position isn't out of the question if Ayton doesn't improve on how he played in the last couple of seasons with Portland.
Woike believes that the Lakers might explore more trades once training camp gets closer, if they are going to do so at all.
"As far as trades go, while talks could pick back up as training camp gets closer, I believe it’s way more likely that the Lakers would rather look at the roster that they’ve built, assess the strengths and weaknesses and try to improve during the season than use any of their limited draft arsenal to get a deal done now."
Who is available on the trade market around that time will determine if the Lakers are motivated to make a move then or wait until the deadline
