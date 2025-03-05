Will Zion Williamson Play vs Lakers? Pelicans Reveal Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are on a hot streak, winning six games in a row since dropping their first game after the All-Star break.
The Lakers are 38-21, which is good for the second seed atop the jam-packed Western Conference.
As they look to continue their impressive winning ways, the New Orleans Pelicans stand in the way of a seven game win streak.
New Orleans are far from a feared opponent with their 17-44 record, but after dropping 10 games in a row, the Pelicans have won five of their last seven ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers.
A key reason for this recent shift in the win column has been Zion Williamson.
The electrifying power forward missed most of November and all of December due to injuries, but in the past six games he has played in, he is averaging 25.5 points, six assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on an efficient 64% shooting from the field.
He has once again found himself on the injury report ahead of the Pelicans trip to Los Angeles.
The high-flying Pelicans power forward will play in Tuesday night's contest in Los Angeles, per the league's latest injury report.
The Pelicans are 6-25 on the road this year and things will not be any easier against the red-hot Lakers. LeBron James has been on another planet lately as he is averaging 24.8 points, eight rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game.
The King is also closing in on yet another milestone in his illustrious career as he currently sits at 49,999 career points across the regular season and playoffs. Already the NBA's all-time leading scorer, no player has ever reached the 50,000 points mark that James is looking to surpass Tuesday night.
At 40 years old, James and his eye-popping longevity will look to continue L.A.'s hot streak and get to seven consecutive victories.
