Lakers Injury Report: Luka Doncic Could Miss Game vs Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers will look for their seventh win in a row and their 39th overall when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
The Lakers will look to stay undefeated in this six-game homestand. This will be their fifth game in this homestand before they travel on the road next week.
L.A. is a heavy favorite in this matchup as they face a lowly Pelicans team that sits at 17-44 in the season. The Lakers are big favorites in this game even though they could be without their star point guard, Luka Dončić.
Dončić enters this match listed as questionable due to a right knee contusion.
Dončić went to the locker room for a bit during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He was seen grimacing and grabbing at his right knee. Fortunately, he stayed in the game and played spectacularly.
The 26-year-old has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a lingering calf injury, but he now appears to be working through a right knee injury that he may have picked up Sunday.
Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht would be the top candidates to enter the Lakers' starting lineup if Dončić is not cleared to play Tuesday.
Dončić has averaged 26.4 points on 40.8 percent shooting (including 30.4 percent from three on 9.2 3PA/G), 9.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 2.4 steals over 34.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.
The five-time All-Star has appeared to find his groove as of late, just in time as the Lakers hit this grueling stretch in March.
The last time Dončić was on the court, he was fantastic. He recorded a team-high 29 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field, six rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 37 minutes of action.
In eight games as a Laker, he is averaging 22.0 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 27.1 percent from three in 31.8 minutes of action.
His shooting numbers will only get better the more time he is on the court.
The Lakers are 26-12 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Conference, recording 42.5 rebounds per game, led by LeBron James, who is averaging 8.0.
The Pelicans are 11-28 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 3-7 record in one-possession games.
The Lakers sit with an 8-2 record in their last 10 games, averaging 113.7 points per game but giving up only 106.7 points per game in that span.
More Lakers: One-Time Lakers Guard Waived by Eastern Conference Team
Lakers' Dalton Knecht Listed as Trade Target For East Squad This Summer
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.