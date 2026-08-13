5 Most Interesting Games on Lakers Schedule for 2026-27 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers’ schedule for the 2026-27 NBA season has officially been released, with superstar Luka Doncic and company now able to start circling some dates on the calendar for their most anticipated matchups.

The Lakers’ schedule includes 34 nationally televised games for the 2026-27 campaign, tied for the most in the league with the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Lakers officially announce their schedule the 2026-27 NBA schedule pic.twitter.com/V1SLUNGV1c — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 13, 2026

JJ Redick’s squad will also have to endure 14 back-to-back games this upcoming season, which is the same amount as last season. The Lakers went 9-5 during that 14-game stretch.

Five Must-See Games for the Lakers in 2026-27

The Lakers’ schedule for the 2026-27 NBA season is now set in stone, aside from two NBA Cup games in December; the dates will be determined after the group-play results.

Here’s a look at the five most interesting games for the purple and gold.

No. 5: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21 (7 p.m. PST on ESPN)

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opening night is always a highly anticipated event for the Lakers, as it kicks off the season and gives fans a glimpse of what this team will look like for the rest of the campaign.

Although Stephen Curry and company aren’t the formidable opponents of old, the anticipation for this game, outside of Doncic and Curry going head-to-head, will be seeing the new-look roster in Los Angeles play together for the first time in a game that actually counts.

Yes, we’ll get to see this revamped squad play during the NBA preseason, but now it gets real with the roster and rotation Redick wants to run with right out of the gate.

Even though it’s the first of 82 regular-season games, opening night will perhaps show how much work this new squad has to do, or whether this team is further along than expected in terms of on-court chemistry.

No. 4: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 27 (6:30 p.m. PST on Prime)

Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After years of being in the dumps after the end of the Tim Duncan era, the Spurs are officially back to being among the elite teams in the Western Conference, with Victor Wembanyama already reaching superstardom status after leading his team to the NBA Finals last season.

Despite being a little exposed in the Finals against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks, San Antonio is expected to be a juggernaut for many years to come, with this matchup, a day before Thanksgiving Day, serving as a measuring-stick game for the Lakers.

At this point in the season, things are starting to take shape regarding which teams might be the real deal and which may need to make massive changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline, or are simply not a serious threat during the 2026-27 campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see how Luka’s new-look Lakers measure up against Wembanyama and company if the Spurs are back to form as legitimate title contenders in the West.

No. 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 26 (8 p.m. PST on NBC)

Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Thunder were the Lakers’ Achilles heel during the 2025-26 season, as Oklahoma City had their number and crushed Los Angeles on more than one occasion.

The Lakers’ season virtually came to an end on April 2, when Doncic went down with a hamstring injury, which ultimately ended his first full season with Los Angeles. Austin Reaves also suffered an oblique strain, resulting in significant time missed.

During the second round of the NBA playoffs, the then-defending NBA champions wiped the floor with the Lakers, sweeping them in four games.

It’s safe to assume Doncic has circled this first matchup with the Thunder on his calendar as well as Reaves, as they’ll be looking to put on a show against Oklahoma City in front of the Lakers faithful at Crypto.com Arena.

No. 2: Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks on Jan. 30 (5:30 p.m. PST on ABC)

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any game at Madison Square Garden is primetime basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. Most players in the league, past and present, tend to up their game when they play at the iconic stadium in the Big Apple, and this matchup in late January will be no different.

Facing the defending NBA champions will be a highly anticipated matchup for the Lakers, as it can show whether Los Angeles is a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

Although it remains to be seen whether the Knicks will be this same championship–caliber squad, Brunson versus his old teammate Doncic will certainly be something to watch, especially on the biggest stage in New York.

No. 1: Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day (3 p.m. PST on ABC & Lakers at 76ers on March 3 (4 p.m. PST on Prime)

Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) stand on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering how much drama and intrigue there will be for the Lakers’ matchups against LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers, we had to go with two games for the final spot on this list.

With LeBron moving on after eight seasons in Los Angeles, every Lakers fan will be waiting for Christmas Day when the Lakers host the star-studded 76ers at Crypto.

A good chunk of regular-season games will be played before these two revamped rosters take the floor on Dec. 25, meaning we’ll have a good idea of the direction of both franchises at this point in the season after a crazy summer of drastic changes in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

LeBron will no doubt want to put his stamp on this game, and the same goes for Doncic, who is now officially the new face of the Lakers franchise for the foreseeable future.

No games on the schedule will have more intrigue and hype going into them than these two, so get your popcorn ready after opening presents, as Christmas Day might showcase the best game of the year in what could be an all-out battle for bragging rights.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.