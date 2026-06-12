Austin Reaves’ Free Agency Just Got More Complicated for the Lakers

Along with all the uncertainty and constant speculation about LeBron James’ future, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of work to do this summer, with signing rising star Austin Reaves to a long-term deal reportedly being a top priority when he opts out of his current deal with the storied franchise.

Although all signs point to Reaves opting out of the final year of his deal and simply signing a lucrative long-term contract with the Lakers shortly thereafter, the team will have some competition for his services this summer.

Brooklyn Nets Set to Offer Massive Contract to Austin Reaves

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to express interest in Reaves and offer him $178.5 million over four years, which is the most they can offer because the Lakers hold his Bird rights.

Multiple front-office sources around the league, granted anonymity to freely discuss an opposing player, expect Reaves to have interest from the Brooklyn Nets, with a four-year, $178.5 million contract expected to be offered.

Apparently, the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons are also expected to show interest in signing Reaves this summer, via Woike.

Detroit and Atlanta could be intriguing for Reaves if things don’t work out with the Lakers, as they’ll likely be competitive in the Eastern Conference for many years to come, especially if they can add the talented scorer.

League sources said the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are among a group of interested teams that can create space to make competitive offers. Other teams could also emerge.

Even though Reaves will be a hot commodity once he’s officially an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers will have the edge in signing him for a few different reasons.

Obviously, the biggest reason will be how much the Lakers can offer, due to having his Bird rights. Los Angeles can offer Reaves a five-year deal worth $241 million.

Other interested teams can only offer four-year deals, which incentivize Reaves to stay put in the long term. He has also expressed nothing but a desire to remain with the Lakers, especially after building a bond and on-court chemistry with superstar Luka Doncic.

Something would have to go seriously wrong in the contract negotiations for Reaves not to return to the Lakers, but anything can happen during the offseason, which is what interested teams are likely hoping for to open the door to signing the 28-year-old guard.

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