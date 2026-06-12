Rich Paul Sets Record Straight on LeBron James Speculation With Lakers Future Unclear

The wait continues regarding LeBron James’ upcoming decision on his immediate future, with still no telling what the four-time NBA champion will do, whether it’s returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, pursuing his options in free agency or calling it a career.

Despite no public comments from James about his intentions or where he’s leaning, the rumors have been swirling, especially the ones connecting him to a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers or joining forces with Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

Rich Paul Claims There’s No Truth to LeBron James Rumors

Rich Paul on LeBron to the Warriors rumors:



“There’s nobody that knows anything about anything that pertains to LeBron. All these reports, nobody knows. They’re just speculating. They put out salaries, nobody knows. There’s been zero conversations and there won’t be… pic.twitter.com/SnsU8mrhMI — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 12, 2026

During appearances on the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman and The Pat McAfee Show, James’ longtime agent and close friend, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, sets the record straight about all the speculation about the Lakers superstar.

“There’s nobody that knows anything about anything that pertains to LeBron,” Paul said about his client on the Game Over podcast. “All these reports, nobody knows. They’re just speculating. They put out salaries, nobody knows. There’s been zero conversations, and there won’t be conversations until I have a conversation with the man himself.”

Paul maintains that no discussions have been held with James about what he intends to do when he hits NBA free agency for the first time since 2018, which is, ironically, when he decided to leave the Cavs in favor of the Lakers.

"All of those numbers that have been thrown out there are all false..



We haven't had one conversation with anybody about anything..



LeBron James is gonna take as much time as he needs and wants" ~ @RichPaul4 #PMSLive https://t.co/x6JZgG6I15 pic.twitter.com/oQI3qYvpPA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 12, 2026

The Klutch Sports founder also claims he has no idea what James is going to do, which may be hard for people to believe, but he’s sticking by that stance moving forward.

“I literally do not know, and I said to him, and I will repeat this, ‘Take your time. Take as much time as you need and want.’ That's it, and when you're ready to talk, whatever that conversation may be, I'll be here. It's just that simple.”

Although James supposedly doesn’t know what he wants to do, the future Hall of Famer retiring seems to be unlikely, to say the least.

The most likely scenario seems to be James re-signing with the Lakers on a short-term deal, but the Warriors and Cavaliers are rumored to be prepared to express interest in the superstar once he’s officially an unrestricted free agent this summer.

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