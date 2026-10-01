Austin Reaves Singles Out 2 Lakers Newcomers Making Immediate Impact

The NBA preseason gets underway for the Los Angeles Lakers next week, with JJ Redick’s revamped squad taking on the Sacramento Kings.

Currently, the team is in training camp, with Redick and his coaching staff trying to figure out which pieces fit together the best ahead of the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Interestingly enough, the buzz coming out of camp after the first few practices is the intensity on the defensive end of the basketball floor, with a couple of veteran newcomers making an impression.

Austin Reaves Praises Matisse Thybulle & Ziaire Williams for Lockdown Defense

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Ziaire Williams (11) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers addressed the need for an upgrade in the paint with the addition of one of the best two-way centers in the league, Walker Kessler.

However, the perimeter defense needed to be addressed as well, especially with Marcus Smart leaving for the Houston Rockets over the summer.

Los Angeles might’ve done a great job in that area, with Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams already turning heads. Austin Reaves has found it incredibly difficult to score against that defensive duo, along with having to contend with Kessler and Adou Thiero.

“Trying to score on Matisse [Thybulle] and Ziaire [Williams], especially with Adou [Thiero] out there too and Walker [Kessler] on the back line is not easy,” Reaves said. “I had to deal with that all day yesterday and today, and it’s not fun. So defensively, we’re gonna be much better. Those guys compete every possession, and everybody else fills in the roles and plays the right way. So, yeah, I see how special we can be.”

One of the Lakers’ biggest issues during the Redick era has been their play defensively. Los Angeles has been an elite offensive team with Luka Doncic leading the way, but has always left something to be desire on the defensive end.

Lakers May Finally Turn the Corner Defensively

A key to a great defensive team is getting the players to buy in. If Redick can get this new-look roster to buy in defensively, the Lakers could be one of the most dangerous teams in the league on both ends of the floor.

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Matisse Thybulle (26) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It starts with Kessler being the defensive anchor in the paint and players like Thybulle, Williams and Thiero leading with effort on the perimeter, and so far, it looks like they are doing just that in practice, which is a promising sign of things to come for Redick and company.

We won’t have to wait too much longer to get a peek at how this team looks defensively, with the first preseason game set for Oct. 5 against the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

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