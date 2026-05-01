Boogie Cousins Believes Lakers Do Not Need Luka Doncic Unless Series Goes to Game 7

The Los Angeles Lakers went up 3-0 on the Houston Rockets, and then things got complicated. Back-to-back losses later, suddenly the series has life again.

In a post on X, Run It Back shared a clip of former NBA center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins giving his take on the Luka Doncic situation ahead of Game 6. His read? The Lakers are comfortable enough with their current group to close this out without him.

"I believe the Lakers think they can win this series without them. So I think you try to maximize this time. If it does go to a game seven, I think they reconsider everything."

For Cousins, this is not just about Game 6. It is about the bigger picture of what the Lakers are managing with Luka's hamstring injury.

"Obviously, you'll need your star guy out there. But I think they believe this group will get past the Houston Rockets. Obviously, they started off really hot in this series and it's buying Luka more time to heal for the next round. That's my belief. But if a game seven does happen, I think they have to go back to the drawing board and reconsider."

"I believe the Lakers think they can win this series without Luka Doncic... if it goes to Game 7, they reconsider everything." 👀@boogiecousins says LA is buying Luka more time by sitting him against the Rockets 🕰️@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/bwS1OYuzKI — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 30, 2026

Why the Lakers' Confidence Without Luka Doncic Actually Makes Sense

Luka has been sidelined since April 2 with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and has not played a single minute in this playoff series. Yet somehow, the Lakers still built a 3-0 series lead without him.

That is exactly the part Cousins is leaning on. LeBron James has been shouldering the offense, and Austin Reaves finally returned in Game 5, finishing with 22 points. The Lakers have shown they can function without their star.

The problem is, the series has shifted. Houston won Game 5 99-93, with Jabari Smith Jr. dropping 22 points and Alperen Sengun adding 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. The Rockets have won two straight and the pressure is back on LA.

On top of that, it is reported that even if the Lakers close out Houston, Luka may miss the start of the second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder entirely. So the idea that this is all a calculated plan to keep him fresh does not quite hold up.

But Boogie's bigger point is still valid. This group has proven it can win playoff basketball without the NBA's leading scorer. Game 6 in Houston will tell us if that belief has limits.

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