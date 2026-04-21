JJ Redick Speaks on Luka Doncic Return to Lakers Practice Facility

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, and they are doing it without their best player. Luka Doncic has been sidelined since April 2, but there is some good news on that front.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, head coach JJ Redick spoke about having Doncic back at the practice facility.

It's been really nice. He definitely rebounded and passed on some shooting drills. I think having the group together throughout the last few days has been really nice. JJ Redick

He was being a little playful there. As per the practice video, his teammates were the ones shooting free throws, and if a rebound came Doncic's way, he grabbed it and passed it back.

“It’s been really nice. He definitely rebounded and passed on some shooting drills. … Having the group together two out of the last three days has been really nice.” - JJ Redick on having Luka Doncic back at the practice facility pic.twitter.com/AJbah6cSVQ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 20, 2026

Doncic had been away for nearly two weeks after flying to Madrid for specialized stem cell treatment on his Grade 2 left hamstring strain. He worked under Dr. Javier Barrio, a sports doctor connected to Real Madrid, before returning to Los Angeles. Being back at the facility is progress, but he has not resumed running yet.

A Grade 2 hamstring strain normally takes four to six weeks, but Doncic went to Spain specifically to try and speed that up with stem cell treatment. Even so, grabbing a rebound at free-throw practice is nowhere near playoff-ready.

When Luka Doncic Could Return for the Lakers in the 2026 Playoffs

Feeling better and actually playing playoff basketball are two completely different things. The moment Doncic steps on the court against a physical Rockets team, one hard cut or awkward landing puts him right back at square one if that hamstring is not fully healed.

Rumors have circulated about a return as early as Game 3 or Game 4. Those timelines are exciting to think about, but given that he still has not resumed running, rushing him back would be a real risk.

The Lakers won Game 1 without both Doncic and Austin Reaves, 107-98, with Kevin Durant also sitting out for Houston due to a knee contusion. If KD remains questionable for Game 2 and the Lakers can take that one too.

The thing is, even if the Lakers get past the Rockets, Oklahoma City is most likely waiting in the next round. That team has been the best in the Western Conference all season. A healthy Luka for that series is worth far more than a hobbled one showing up in Game 4 against Houston just to say he played.

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