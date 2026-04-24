Clint Capela Reacts to Deandre Ayton’s Viral Jab as Lakers Take Control vs. Rockets

During the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers prioritized adding an upgrade at the center position to help kick-start the Luka Doncic era and build around the new face of the storied franchise.

Ultimately, the Lakers had an unexpected opportunity fall in their lap, with former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton agreeing to a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers, making him an unrestricted free agent. He promptly signed with the Lakers, giving them the type of center they were looking for on the open market.

Even though Ayton put up decent numbers during the regular season, he was very hot and cold, struggling with consistency, which left him frustrated, especially with his role on the team.

After recording a double-double in a loss against the Orlando Magic in February, Ayton made some ill-advised comments in the locker room about his role on the team, which involved taking a shot at Houston Rockets center Clint Capela.

"They're trying to make me Clint Capela,” Ayton said. "I'm not no Clint Capela!"

Ayton took a lot of heat for his comments, with many wondering why he’d take the subtle shot at Capela.

Clint Capela Admits Being Surprised by Deandre Ayton’s Comments

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ironically enough, Ayton and Capela are now going head-to-head during this first-round playoff series, where the Lakers center’s comments have resurfaced, with Melissa Rohlin of The California Post asking the Rockets center about those comments from February.

“I was surprised,” Capela said of Ayton’s comments. “I don’t know why I’m in someone else’s head. I don’t talk to the guy.”

Regardless of Ayton’s reasoning for the shot at Capela, the two can’t get away from one another now, with the pressure more on the Rockets heading into Game 3.

Ayton has the advantage in this series so far, as Capela has been coming off the bench behind Alperen Sengun. The Lakers center recorded a double-double in Game 1 and put up a solid effort in Game 2, even though it didn’t show up on the stat sheet.

The Rockets will have their backs against the wall heading into Game 3 on Friday, as they are down 2-0 in the series and will have to play without superstar forward Kevin Durant yet again.

Kevin Durant Ruled Out for Game 3 vs. Lakers

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Durant will miss his second game of the series, as he is now dealing with a left ankle sprain.

Houston's Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 3 tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2026

Obviously, this tilts the scales in the Lakers’ favor, especially if rising star Austin Reaves is cleared to play in Game 3.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Rockets respond down 2-0 while having to play without Durant for a second time in this first-round matchup.

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