Lakers Get Austin Reaves Free Agency Update as Max Contract Talks Heat Up

The NBA offseason is almost here, and for the Los Angeles Lakers, one name is sitting at the top of every conversation. Their biggest priority this summer has nothing to do with a trade or a draft pick.

It is about keeping one of their own.

Austin Reaves is set to decline his $14.9 million player option and hit free agency this summer as an unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old guard had a strong 2025-26 season, putting up 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game across 51 games before injuries cut his year short.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, speaking on Spectrum SportsNet, laid out exactly what the market looks like for Reaves:

"He bet on himself. He stands to make five years, $241 million from the Lakers if they offer him that deal. Or if he goes to a team like Chicago or a team like Brooklyn, he can get four years, $178 million. Those teams will kind of lurk around."

But the bigger question was never about the money available. It was about whether Reaves would take less than all of it.

"Based on what I understand, what I keep hearing: Austin wants the max. Is he willing to give the Lakers a hometown deal? I'm not so sure about that" - @BA_Turner on Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/tCMgicHEtY — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 5, 2026

Austin Reaves Max Contract: Will the Lakers Pay Up or Lose Him?

Turner did not sound too confident about a discount happening.

"Based on what I understand, what I keep hearing, Austin wants the max. Is he willing to give the Lakers a hometown deal? I'm not so sure about that. Maybe he does, but maybe his reps don't want it. His reps, their job is to get the maximum they can for your player."

Turner also made a strong case for why Reaves deserves exactly that. He pointed to the backcourt Reaves and Luka Doncic formed together as one of the most dangerous offensive pairings in the NBA. The injury-shortened season does not erase what he showed when healthy.

Internally, the Lakers are not panicking. Reports have said the front office has "no fear" of losing Reaves, and NBA insider Jovan Buha said that in a hypothetical scenario, if the Lakers had to choose between paying Reaves or LeBron James, they would prioritize the younger guard without hesitation.

The Bulls and Nets are expected to get involved and create real competition for his services. Reaves has said he wants to stay a Laker, but his reps are going to push for every dollar available. At $241 million, wanting to stay and actually staying are two very different things.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.