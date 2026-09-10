Donald Trump Makes Bold Claim About Lakers’ Luka Doncic Trade
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Ahead of the NBA trade deadline during the 2024-25 season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster trade that rocked the league and, by extension, professional sports in the United States.
The Lakers were able to pull off perhaps one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history, acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic and veterans Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for one-time NBA champion Anthony Davis, young guard Max Christie and a first-round draft pick in 2029.
It was such a shocking trade that everyone thought it was a fake report, with many believing Shams Charania of ESPN might’ve had his X account hacked.
Ultimately, Charania and many other reporters confirmed the Luka trade was indeed real and going through, marking a drastic shift in direction for the Lakers and Mavs.
Donald Trump: Luka Trade ‘Worst’ in History of Sports
During a speech on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center, where the Mavs play, President Donald Trump brought up the Luka trade while addressing the crowd in Dallas, calling it the worst in sports history.
“I don’t understand the trade,” Trump said. “It’s not going to go down as the greatest trade in the history of sports. It might go down as the worst trade in the history of sports.”
Even though it is a bit odd that Trump is talking about the Luka trade, as he was clearly trying to win over Mavs fans who will likely never get over the move made by Dallas, he’s not wrong, at least on one side of the deal.
Is the Luka Doncic Trade the Worst in Sports History?
For the Lakers, the Luka trade was one of the biggest steals in franchise history, likely up there with the draft-day trade with the Charlotte Hornets, which swapped veteran center Vlade Divac for rookie Kobe Bryant, who went on to win five NBA titles in a Lakers uniform.
As for NBA history, yes, I believe the Luka Doncic trade is the worst in history, as it sent the Mavs into a downward spiral.
Even though Dallas now has Cooper Flagg to build around, because the Mavs were lucky enough to win the NBA Draft Lottery, there’s no telling when Dallas will be able to turn things around, as they have already moved on from Davis and recently bought out Klay Thompson.
The Lakers, however, have their new franchise player in his prime to build around for the foreseeable future, potentially setting the team up for success for the next decade or so.
As for sports history, the Babe Ruth trade between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has to be the top of the list.
The Yankees became perhaps the most successful franchise in sports for only $100,000 sent to Boston (about $1.67 to $1.93 million today), while the Red Sox headed into an 86-year drought aptly named: The Curse of the Bambino.
It’s hard to top that.
Other notable horrible trades of the past include the Dallas Cowboys acquiring a massive haul of players and draft picks in 1989, trading running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Cowboys took off after this risky trade, resulting in three Super Bowl titles under new team owner Jerry Jones, while Walker was never the same player during his stint with the Vikings.
The Cleveland Browns trade with the Houston Texans in 2022 for quarterback Deshaun Watson in exchange for three first-round draft picks.
Houston went on to bring in stars C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with two of those picks, completely altering the direction of the franchise while Cleveland continues to struggle with Watson under center.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA