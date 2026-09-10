Donald Trump Makes Bold Claim About Lakers’ Luka Doncic Trade

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline during the 2024-25 season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster trade that rocked the league and, by extension, professional sports in the United States.

The Lakers were able to pull off perhaps one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history, acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic and veterans Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for one-time NBA champion Anthony Davis, young guard Max Christie and a first-round draft pick in 2029.

Nov 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) as he handles the ball in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was such a shocking trade that everyone thought it was a fake report, with many believing Shams Charania of ESPN might’ve had his X account hacked.

Ultimately, Charania and many other reporters confirmed the Luka trade was indeed real and going through, marking a drastic shift in direction for the Lakers and Mavs.

Donald Trump: Luka Trade ‘Worst’ in History of Sports

During a speech on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center, where the Mavs play, President Donald Trump brought up the Luka trade while addressing the crowd in Dallas, calling it the worst in sports history.

Donald Trump — at a speech at the Mavericks’ American Airlines Center — spoke on them trading Luka Doncic



“I don’t understand the trade… It’s not going to go down as the greatest trade in the history of sports. It might go down as the worst trade in the history of sports.” pic.twitter.com/Z8PYVz2eNv — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 10, 2026

“I don’t understand the trade,” Trump said. “It’s not going to go down as the greatest trade in the history of sports. It might go down as the worst trade in the history of sports.”

Even though it is a bit odd that Trump is talking about the Luka trade, as he was clearly trying to win over Mavs fans who will likely never get over the move made by Dallas, he’s not wrong, at least on one side of the deal.

Is the Luka Doncic Trade the Worst in Sports History?

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Lakers, the Luka trade was one of the biggest steals in franchise history, likely up there with the draft-day trade with the Charlotte Hornets, which swapped veteran center Vlade Divac for rookie Kobe Bryant, who went on to win five NBA titles in a Lakers uniform.

As for NBA history, yes, I believe the Luka Doncic trade is the worst in history, as it sent the Mavs into a downward spiral.

Even though Dallas now has Cooper Flagg to build around, because the Mavs were lucky enough to win the NBA Draft Lottery, there’s no telling when Dallas will be able to turn things around, as they have already moved on from Davis and recently bought out Klay Thompson.

The Lakers, however, have their new franchise player in his prime to build around for the foreseeable future, potentially setting the team up for success for the next decade or so.

Oct 27, 1999; New York, NY, USA; Monument of Babe Ruth at the monuments in the outfield of Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: H. Darr Beiser-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for sports history, the Babe Ruth trade between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has to be the top of the list.

The Yankees became perhaps the most successful franchise in sports for only $100,000 sent to Boston (about $1.67 to $1.93 million today), while the Red Sox headed into an 86-year drought aptly named: The Curse of the Bambino.

It’s hard to top that.

Nov 6, 1988; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker (34) on the field against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium during the 1988 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other notable horrible trades of the past include the Dallas Cowboys acquiring a massive haul of players and draft picks in 1989, trading running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys took off after this risky trade, resulting in three Super Bowl titles under new team owner Jerry Jones, while Walker was never the same player during his stint with the Vikings.

The Cleveland Browns trade with the Houston Texans in 2022 for quarterback Deshaun Watson in exchange for three first-round draft picks.

Houston went on to bring in stars C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with two of those picks, completely altering the direction of the franchise while Cleveland continues to struggle with Watson under center.

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