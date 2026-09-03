Lakers’ JJ Redick Gets Honest About His Remarkable Basketball Journey

Before taking the job as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, JJ Redick had no coaching experience at any level, raising questions about whether the storied NBA franchise had made a big mistake by hiring one of the most prestigious coaches in professional sports.

After two full seasons at the helm of the 17-time champions, Redick has proven his worth as an NBA head coach while managing serious star power from Anthony Davis to LeBron James and now Luka Doncic.

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, Redick is perhaps facing his toughest challenge yet as the Lakers head coach, with the post-LeBron era getting underway and the team’s roster getting completely overhauled around Doncic and rising star Austin Reaves.

JJ Redick: My Basketball Journey ‘Beyond My Wildest Dreams’

Mar 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick at press conference at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the challenges ahead, the Duke product is enjoying every step of the way, which has led him from being coached by the legendary Mike Krzyzewski to a long NBA playing career and now to calling the shots on the Lakers’ sideline.

Redick returned to Roanoke Valley to speak to 500 Roanoke County students, sharing a few motivational messages about his journey, via WBDJ7.

“This journey has been beyond my wildest dreams, and I’m pinching myself every day that I’m at Duke with Coach K, I’m pinching myself every day I’m in an NBA locker room, and I’m pinching myself now every day that I get to coach the Lakers,” Redick said.

The 42-year-old is the perfect example of someone who believes in themselves despite doubters along the way.

He’s exceeded expectations in everything he’s done in basketball and aims to continue that success while coaching Doncic and company for the foreseeable future in Los Angeles.

JJ Redick’s Message to Students: ‘Find Your Own Dream’

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) talks to Head Coach JJ Redick against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redick is heading into his third season as the Lakers' head coach and has already surpassed 100 wins (108-71 record), which is impressive, to say the least.

That said, his words are nothing short of motivational, especially for students looking for that push in the right direction.

“Find your own dream,” Redick said. “Find it. Work at it. Over and over and over again. Learn to love failure. Eventually, you won’t be afraid of failure.”

The Lakers’ 2026-27 campaign will get underway on Oct. 21, with Redick and company set to host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

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