Donovan Mitchell Refuses to Answer a Question About Lakers' LeBron James' Future

With the NBA offseason officially underway for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, the rumors have started to run rampant about LeBron James and his immediate future.

As of right now, there’s no telling what James wants to do, as he still claims that he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll retire, try to re-sign with the Lakers or head elsewhere in NBA free agency.

Despite James’ reluctance to announce his intentions, the superstar has been linked to returning to the Cavs for a third stint for quite some time now, and those rumors keep getting louder and louder.

Donovan Mitchell Refuses to Answer Question About LeBron James

After the Cavs were knocked out of the NBA playoffs by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, superstar Donovan Mitchell was asked about James potentially joining him in Cleveland, but he had no interest in answering that question, via Danny Cunningham of Locked On Cavs.

Donovan Mitchell on if he wants LeBron James to return: "That is not for me. I am not trying to get a headline. That's a Koby Altman question, that's a Mike Gansey question." — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) May 26, 2026

"That is not for me," Mitchell said. "I am not trying to get a headline. That's a Koby Altman question, that's a Mike Gansey question."

There’s been a lot of speculation about the Cavs’ interest in bringing him back for a potential farewell tour, especially considering the team being a title contender and a draw for the four-time NBA champion.

Cleveland reportedly has interest in signing James when he hits free agency this summer, with the Golden State Warriors also being a team that is expected to send an offer his way. The Lakers are also in the mix, but it remains uncertain whether the future Hall of Famer will stay or wants to stay in Los Angeles.

However, the debate rages on about James’ future.

"Why would you go back to Cleveland if you're LeBron? ... I'd be shocked if LeBron goes back to Cleveland. ... I do not know what they do. They don't have enough pieces to get Giannis."@MadDogUnleashed joins the @RichEisenShow and speaks on the Cavs heading into the off-season… pic.twitter.com/OCLcO0UekF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 26, 2026

James recently gave somewhat of a timeline for his decision, as he could announce his intentions anytime between now and August. Obviously, stretching this out to August doesn’t benefit any team he’d potentially go to, but he made it clear that might be the route he takes.

With NBA free agency getting underway on July 1, the Lakers, and the Cavs and any other interested, will want to know what James wants to do sooner rather than later.

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation pans out and whether James is ready for a change of scenery, retirement or finishing out his career with the Lakers.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.