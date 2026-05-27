Lakers Got a Huge LeBron James Update Ahead of Free Agency

LeBron James just finished his eighth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the 41-year-old is still making teams look foolish for counting him out. What happens next with him is the biggest question hanging over the entire NBA offseason.

He did not go quietly into this summer either. James averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds across 10 playoff games, doing most of the heavy lifting on a Lakers team missing Luka Doncic. He dragged them past the Houston Rockets in six games before running into a defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder squad that swept them out in the second round.

For a 41-year-old playing his 22nd season, that kind of postseason output is remarkable. It also makes what comes next all the more interesting, because according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Lakers are the ones who need to come to him.

Speaking on a recent episode of Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective, Windhorst reported that James and his camp are waiting for the Lakers to approach him first with an offer and a plan.

LeBron James Free Agency: What the Lakers Need to Do Now

LeBron James | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Windhorst was direct about what that conversation has to look like if Los Angeles wants any chance of keeping him.

"They need to come to LeBron and say, 'LeBron, here's what we wanna offer and why,'" Windhorst said. "It's not just about the actual dollars. It's about the respect that you want to show and to say, 'Listen, if we want you to take a pay cut to whatever it's gonna be, this is what we're gonna do with the money. We're gonna chase these guys.'"

That is a loaded ask. If the Lakers come in below the maximum, James' camp wants a full breakdown of why, and exactly which players Los Angeles plans to target with whatever money is saved. No vague promises, no hand-waving.

The timeline makes this even more pressing. Windhorst has noted that LeBron's cap number stays on the Lakers' books until they either re-sign him or renounce his rights. If they do not have clarity by around the NBA Draft on June 23-24, the front office will be stuck making decisions blindly heading into free agency.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has said publicly it would be an honor to bring James back. But James has been equally clear that he has no interest in a project. If he plays a 24th season, he wants to win, not wait.

The Lakers have a narrow window to show up with something real. After everything James gave them this postseason, they probably owe him that much at least.

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