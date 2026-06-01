Former NBA Champion Thinks Rich Paul Is Actually Hurting Lakers LeBron James Case

The LeBron James versus Michael Jordan debate never really goes away. It flares up every few months, and right now it is back. This time, the person adding fuel is someone in LeBron's own corner.

Rich Paul, LeBron's longtime agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, appeared on his "Game Over" podcast with Gilbert Arenas and Max Kellerman. When Arenas called Scottie Pippen's rings "sidekick rings," Paul pushed back hard. He said Pippen was the most impactful player on those Bulls teams and that Jordan would have gone 0-for-6 without him.

The take blew up fast. Most of the heat landed on Paul for what many saw as another attempt to tear down Jordan's legacy to build up LeBron's.

That is when Kendrick Perkins, the former NBA champion and current analyst, stepped in on his Perk Unplugged podcast. He did not hold back.

Kendrick Perkins Says Rich Paul Is Hurting LeBron James GOAT Argument

"This is where he has to stop. This is where he starts to hurt LeBron James GOAT case. This is where people start saying the 'controlling of the narrative.' You speaking on MJ and saying these things, and it's like, 'Here go Rich Paul, LeBron's guy to hype up his GOAT status.' But it's not hyping it up, it's actually making it worse," Perkins said, via NBA Courtside.

Kendrick Perkins believes Rich Paul is actually HURTING LeBron’s GOAT argument by his podcast takes:



“This is where he has to stop. This is where he starts to hurt LeBron James GOAT case. This is where people start saying the ‘controlling of the narrative.’ You speaking on MJ… https://t.co/nM0KFs6Eq8 pic.twitter.com/b98fBFXNz6 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 1, 2026

Perkins' point is a fair one. Every time someone close to LeBron takes a shot at Jordan, it reads less like a basketball opinion and more like a campaign. And that perception, fair or not, sticks to LeBron.

What makes the timing even stranger is what is happening off the court. LeBron is a 41-year-old unrestricted free agent heading into a very uncertain summer. If the Lakers offer him anything less than a max contract, his camp wants a straight answer from the front office on why, and exactly which players that saved money would be used to target.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are building around Luka Doncic. Reports suggest they could prioritize re-signing Austin Reaves over bringing LeBron back at full price. So Rich Paul, the man handling LeBron's future, is spending his media time arguing Scottie Pippen deserves equal credit for Jordan's rings, at the exact moment LeBron needs his agent locked in on what comes next.

LeBron's on-court legacy is not going anywhere. But the noise his camp keeps creating around Jordan gives people reasons to shift the conversation away from what LeBron actually built.

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