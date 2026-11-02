The Los Angeles Lakers earned their fifth win of the young 2026-27 season on Sunday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors, 131-125.

It was far from the cleanest game for the Lakers, who led most of the way; however, they refused to put the Raptors to bed. Toronto gave the Lakers a bit of a scare late, but the Lakers prevailed.

Now the Lakers will shift their focus to their second game of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat. Monday's matchup will be the first of two regular-season meetings between Los Angeles and Miami.

The Heat are off to a sluggish start, sitting at 2-4 ahead of their matchup against the Lakers. Miami's matchup will be far from easy, as they'll face one of the league's best players, Luka Doncic.

Erik Spoelstra Explains Why Lakers’ Luka Doncic Is So Difficult to Defend

Doncic is off to a hot start this season, coming off an incredible 41-point performance against Toronto. The Lakers may need Doncic to replicate that performance against a Miami team that will throw everything they've got at him.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra pointed out the challenges in defending the six-time All-NBA guard.

“He creates a defense in a P&R coverage all to himself," Spoelstra said of Doncic. "It has to be so unique because of his talents. There’s nothing he hasn’t seen in this league and he manages every coverage brilliantly. For us the more disruptive and aggressive we are as a basketball team, that has to become our identity.”

Coach Spo with high praise for Luka Doncic:



“He creates a defense in a P&R coverage all to himself. It has to be so unique because of his talents. There’s nothing he hasn’t seen in this league and he manages every coverage brilliantly. For us the more disruptive and aggressive… https://t.co/t22H2pccbj pic.twitter.com/lqvxoMTOak — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 1, 2026

Doncic sits at the top of the MVP ballot so far this season. Through six games, Doncic is averaging a league-high 37.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 43.2% from three.

LUKA DONČIĆ JUST RECORDED A STATLINE THE NBA HASN'T SEEN BEFORE 🚨



😮‍💨 45 PTS

😮‍💨 15 REB

😮‍💨 6 AST

😮‍💨 5 STL

😮‍💨 8 3PM

😮‍💨 LAL W



Dončić is the first player in NBA history to reach 15+ REB, 5+ AST, 5+ STL, and 5+ 3PM in a game... and he also scored 45 PTS! pic.twitter.com/t4iWALNBO3 — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2026

The Lakers superstar has only missed one game thus far this season, and it was on the second night of a back-to-back. His status for Monday's game is unclear after playing 35 minutes on Sunday.

Luka Doncic Could See Plenty of Double Teams Against Heat

Still, the Heat will prepare as if the superstar guard will be on the court.

Heat star big man Bam Adebayo spoke about the game plan his team must have to contain Doncic.

“We’re just going to try and make him make difficult shots," Adebayo said. "Obviously, guys do that in this league. For us, just making him see double and think a little bit. Just try to make guys miss."

Bam Adebayo on guarding Luke Doncic Monday:



“We’re just going to try and make him make difficult shots. Obviously guys do that in this league. For us, just making him see double and think a little bit. Just try to make guys miss” pic.twitter.com/K8LuEVcxgu — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 1, 2026

The Lakers enter this game as slight home favorites at -2.5. Los Angeles will look for their sixth win of the season and their second straight.

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