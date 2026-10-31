Lakers’ Luka Doncic Preaches Patience With New-Look Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second loss of the season on Friday night to the Warriors. After taking a 25-point lead, the Lakers watched it slowly slip away.

Friday's loss marked the largest margin of defeat in the shot-clock era for a team that led by 20 or more points at the end of the first quarter.

The Lakers came out of the gate on fire, but completely fell apart by the time the game clock hit triple digits at the end of the fourth quarter. The loss also wasted a remarkable start from Luka Doncic, who scored 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting while knocking down five 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Luka Doncic Gets Candid About What Lakers Need to Become Great

Doncic's performance was certainly above par, but the same cannot be said for the entire unit. After the game, he admitted that the team will need time to reach its ceiling, given all the new parts this early in the season.

"I don't know what's going to take. Obviously reps, just playing these games," Doncic said. ... It's going to take some time, for sure. We got a lot of new guys, but I really like playing with these guys."

"Everybody could be better than this. You're up 25, 23. Me first. I got to be better. And we just got to, we lose together, we win together."

Luka Dončić discusses building chemistry with this group and takes accountability following the #Lakers’ loss to the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/D1OjZo74aG — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 31, 2026

Doncic finished the contest with 37 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Lakers' bench was abysmal, scoring seven points on 3-for-16 shooting. The seven players off the bench were in the minus column.

With Doncic on the floor, the Lakers outscored the Warriors by nine in his 37 minutes played. With Doncic off the floor, the Lakers were outscored by 26 points in 11 minutes.

What's Next for the Lakers?

The Lakers will look for their fifth win of the season on Sunday as they host the Toronto Raptors for the first and only time this season.

Like many teams early in the 2026-27 campaign, the Raptors are dealing with injuries, with superstar forward Kawhi Leonard sidelined with a knee issue.

It'll be another tough test for the Lakers, even without Leonard on the floor, as Scottie Barnes will be leading the charge for the Raptors, who are coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.