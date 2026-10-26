Lakers’ JJ Redick Has Perfect Description of Luka Doncic at His Best

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic proved on Sunday why he is arguably the best player in the NBA.

The 27-year-old superstar put up his best performance of the season and arguably the best of his Lakers tenure. Doncic put on a show against the Jazz, helping his team move to 3-0.

Utah had no answer for Doncic, who recorded a season-high 52 points. After a solid two games to start the season, it was clear he was nowhere near where we've become accustomed to him being.

Luka Doncic Enters ‘Showman Mode’ in Dominant 52-Point Performance

After the game, JJ Redick couldn't help but rave about his star guard's performance, going as far as to say what happens when Doncic reaches his 'flow state.'

"When he's in the flow state, he gets into like showman mode, he's on stage performing, and that's always – it's always really fun to watch, Redick said.

"When he's in the flow state, he gets into like showman mode, he's on stage performing, and that's always – it's always really fun to watch." JJ Redick on Luka Doncic's 52-point performance in the Lakers' comeback win in Utah: pic.twitter.com/kqIHSel9Q8 — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 26, 2026

Doncic was doing it all in Utah. He hit 8 threes in an efficient 17-of-20 night, along with 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

It was Doncic's first 50-point game of the season and his third as a Laker. His fourth-quarter performance in Sunday's game helped propel him with key buckets at critical moments.

LUKA DONČIĆ. 52-POINT MASTERPIECE LAST NIGHT 🤯😳



He’s the only player in @Lakers franchise history to go for 50+ PTS, 10+ AST, 5+ REB and 5+ 3PM! pic.twitter.com/aMSLtAqWqg — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2026

Doncic did it all against the Jazz, whether it was beyond the arc, getting to the rim or his mid-range game. It was a complete showing from the six-time All-NBA guard.

Luka Doncic Responds to Turnover Concerns With His Best Game of Season

His first two games weren't the best. Doncic was inefficient, shooting a poor 38.4% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

On Sunday alone, Doncic hit 8 threes on 18 attempts, shooting 44% from beyond the arc. More importantly, Doncic had a season-low 4 turnovers.

Through his first two games, Doncic had 17 turnovers, including 11 against the Clippers in the second game of the season.

Doncic, who has the ball in his hands more often than not, will generate a ton of turnovers for that reason alone. Over three games, Doncic ranks sixth in the league in usage percentage at 41.8%.

However, he has the highest usage this season among players who played all three games. The next closest is Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards at 35.2%.

Doncic hovers around 35% or so in his career. His lowest came in his rookie season at 30.4%.

The Lakers will go as far as Doncic can lead them. That's been the case for the past season and a half since he's been in Los Angeles, and it will continue as long as he remains the face of the team.

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