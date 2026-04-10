Lakers Get Major Injury Update on Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart Ahead of Suns Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have two games left in their regular season, with both crucial to their seeding in the Western Conference standings ahead of the NBA playoffs.

Ahead of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena, sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard popped up on the Lakers' injury report, which is obviously a concerning development for the storied franchise.

Luke Kennard Listed as Questionable vs. Suns

Luke Kennard is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game. Marcus Smart is off the injury report. Jaxson Hayes is OUT pic.twitter.com/snfiVQCoMZ — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 10, 2026

Kennard is dealing with a left finger injury, which has his status currently sitting at questionable ahead of Friday's clash with the division rival Suns.

Although Kennard's injury is a concern moving forward, considering how well he's played since joining the Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the team will get veteran guard Marcus Smart back on the floor after a nine-game absence.

Superstar forward LeBron James was also not included in the injury report, meaning he'll be available to play unless something changes for the final designation for players later today.

Unfortunately, center Jaxson Hayes will miss a third straight game while managing a left foot injury. The Lakers will have to continue to lean heavily on starter Deandre Ayton as well as Drew Timme and Jarred Vanderbilt to help pick up the slack in the frontcourt.

Hopefully for Los Angeles, Hayes' foot issue isn't serious and doesn't affect his status for the playoffs, which get underway on April 18.

One thing working in the Lakers' favor is that they'll have five days after the regular-season finale on Sunday against the Utah Jazz to get their players back healthy for the first round of the playoffs.

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) react during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Obviously, the major concern for the Lakers moving forward is the status of their two best players, stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who are on the mend after injuries suffered in the recent 43-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As of right now, all signs point to both Reaves and Doncic potentially being out for the first round of the playoffs, as they'll need multiple weeks to get their bodies right. Doncic's Grade 2 hamstring strain appears to be the more severe injury than Reaves' left oblique strain. Still, both injuries could keep them off the basketball floor until next season, depending on whether the Lakers can advance to the second round of the playoffs.

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