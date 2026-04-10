Coach Hints Key Lakers Injury Could Clear vs Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high after a convincing 119-103 rout of the Golden State Warriors, but injury concerns loom large as they prepare to host the Phoenix Suns next.

Coach JJ Redick provided crucial updates on several key players, balancing optimism with caution ahead of a pivotal matchup that could solidify their No. 4 seed in the West.

Lakers coach JJ Redick offered hope for Marcus Smart's availability against Phoenix.

"Jaxson Hayes is still “day to day” while Lakers coach JJ Redick also said that they are “hopeful” Marcus Smart could play Friday vs. Phoenix.



Smart had another on-court workout on Thursday morning, but is still missing ninth straight game with a right ankle contusion," as per reporter Benjamin Royer.

Jaxson Hayes is still “day to day” while Lakers coach JJ Redick also said that they are “hopeful” Marcus Smart could play Friday vs. Phoenix.



Smart had another on-court workout on Thursday morning, but is still missing ninth straight game with a right ankle contusion. — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) April 10, 2026

Major Injury Updates on Luka and Reaves

Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Lakers are still struggling to find ways to manage the shortage of players. Luka Doncic suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain during a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2.

As per the medical evaluation, he has been ruled out of the regular season. However, the three-to-six-week recovery period will likely see him back in action around mid-April for the playoffs. Doncic's absences have really challenged LA’s offense. However, the team’s recent victory show their depth.

Austin Reaves is out too, suffering a Grade 2 left oblique strain, which is the result of the same brutal Thunder game. The diagnosis was made via MRI and has led to the injury being extended, ending Reaves' regular season after an amazing year playing alongside Doncic.

Experts warn rushing his return risks reinjury, as Dr. Evan Jeffries noted: "That tissue whenever you lay down new tissue, it is brand new and fresh. That has a tendency to actually tear earlier if you come back too soon."

LeBron's Heroics Hold Down the Fort

LeBron​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ James was the main engine behind the team last night against the Warriors. Even though he was briefly sidelined due to a right-hand injury, which understandably caused a lot of worry at Crypto.com Arena, he still managed to score 26 points, assist 11 times, and grab 8 rebounds, shooting 11-for-17, including 3-for-5 from the three-point line.

The fact that, at 41, he is still so composed despite the team roster issues and personal uncertainties shows why he continues to be the Lakers' absolutely essential source.

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